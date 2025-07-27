Starbucks faces backlash over concerning aspect of proposed new store: 'Will directly and detrimentally impact our home'

Starbucks plans to build a new chain location at the former Biwater Industries site in Clay Cross, North East Derbyshire, according to the Derbyshire Times. The council application includes proposals for large illuminated brand signs that nearby residents are vehemently opposing.

What's happening?

Starbucks plans to place large illuminated advertisement signs outside the proposed new chain establishment. According to Derbyshire Times, one of these signs will measure 9 meters tall, or about 29.5 feet. This sign would loom over the building itself, which is only about 7 meters or 23 feet tall.

Residents have written to the North East Derbyshire District Council to express their objections to Starbucks's proposed signs.

"The excess height of this sign will be intrusive to the surrounding residential properties immediately opposite. ... The illuminated nature of such a sign will create light pollution for the surrounding houses and the St Modwen development in general. … Any sign mounted in this location should be no higher than the 2.5m to keep it below the surrounding houses' upstairs living areas," wrote Christopher Green, resident at Miners Avenue in Clay Cross, per Derbyshire Times.

"The cumulative effect of this extensive illumination will cause significant light pollution that will directly and detrimentally impact our home," wrote Morne Dercksen, per Derbyshire Times. He called the massive sign a "terrible idea."

Residents in Austin, Texas, were similarly frustrated by Tesla's shocking amount of light pollution from Tesla's new Gigafactory last year.

Why is light pollution concerning?

Exposure to artificial light, particularly at night, has detrimental effects on human health.

Humans use the natural day and night cycle to regulate their sleep cycles, which can be disrupted by artificial light sources, such as a large illuminated sign.

With the sign towering over the establishment and situated on an elevated point, the impact of the sign's lights may disrupt the sleep schedules and subsequent health of nearby residents.

Wildlife that depend on moonlight for migration, such as birds and turtles, may become confused and lost when following the illumination of artificial light sources in the sky. According to National Geographic, many often die embarking on migration journeys and being misguided by artificial light sources.

Running a large illuminated sign continuously also uses significant energy, even when it is not truly necessary, which goes against Starbucks's commitment to a sustainable future.

While the company has taken steps to implement sustainability initiatives, such as rolling out a new cup design to improve the recyclability of its cups and launching a ceramic mug standard — offering free in-store refills for customers — Starbucks has also taken steps backward, such as implementing a daily AI virtual assistant, a technology notorious for large amounts of energy consumption.

How can I help?

You can help reduce light pollution at home by minimizing your outdoor lighting. Motion sensor outdoor lighting provides lighting when needed, but avoids unnecessary light pollution.

Your town may also have street lighting, which can help improve nighttime safety. You can advocate for the use of warmer-colored bulbs instead of blue-light bulbs, which minimize the extent of light emissions.

