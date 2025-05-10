Starbucks celebrates massive milestone on path to more sustainable stores: 'I am inspired'

"[A] legacy of doing business with humanity and fostering connection, opportunity, and joy through exceptional coffee."

Starbucks has announced that more than 9,000 of its stores have met stringent standards for environmental sustainability.

The company received verification from an outside auditor for these designations, with factors like energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste management taken into consideration.

The massive global effort has demonstrated that – with thoughtful planning and a commitment to change – environmental stewardship, customer satisfaction, and corporate cost-cutting can all be achieved simultaneously.

Starbucks has pledged to transform 10,000 stores into "greener" operations by the end of 2025. According to the company, these facilities save the company roughly $60 million annually in the United States alone, and they make up a key component of its goal to cut its water use and carbon footprint in half by 2030.

Focusing on more sustainable operations reaps benefits for customers, as well. For instance, in February, Starbucks announced a return to ceramic mugs with free refills for customers ordering their drinks "for here."

This not only reduces waste from single-use items like cups and lids, but it also saves customers money by providing free refills.

Similarly, Starbucks has partnered with Mercedes-Benz High Powered Charging to install electric vehicle charging stations at more than 100 Starbucks locations. The initial locations will span a 1,400-mile route along Interstate 5, which runs the length of the U.S. West Coast from Washington state to southern California.

The addition of these EV charging stations is a boon for Starbucks' customers, and they will also contribute to the massive effort required to transition away from dirty-fuel-powered vehicles.

Additionally, Starbucks encourages individual store locations to pilot sustainability efforts that, if proven successful, can be adopted by other Starbucks locations or even other businesses altogether.

"I am inspired to help advance Starbucks legacy of doing business with humanity and fostering connection, opportunity, and joy through exceptional coffee," Marika McCauley Sine, Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer, told Sustainability Magazine.

However, while Starbucks has made significant progress on fulfilling its sustainability pledges, critics have called out the company for alleged "greenwashing." Despite its public promises, it's argued that Starbucks is still responsible for a significant environmental footprint and can do more to become truly sustainable.

For instance, CEO Brian Niccol sparked controversy when it was revealed that, rather than relocating to be nearer to the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, he would instead use a private jet to commute from his home in Newport Beach, California. That round-trip journey of roughly 2,000 miles in a heavily polluting vehicle appears at odds with Starbucks' public claims of environmental stewardship.

Despite still having a long way to go, Starbucks' efforts toward sustainability have proved that money saving, environmental stewardship, and increased customer satisfaction need not be mutually exclusive, providing a role model for other businesses in the process.

