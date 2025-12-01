Shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting sighting at thrift store: 'Hard pass'

Thrifting an item on sale doesn't necessarily mean you are getting a good deal. Because you could be snagging an overpriced item that is marked down from an already high price, as one thrifter shared.

In the Reddit group r/ThriftGrift, one shopper shared their thrift find of a trendy item: a Stanley water bottle. "I only buy my Stanleys second hand," the original poster wrote in the title.

The images show a silver Stanley water bottle in pretty good shape, and the price written on the lid is $20. "Chipped and scratched, but it's a StAnLeY so it must be worth a lot right," the OP wrote.

Stanley tumblers retail at between $25 and $45, depending on the style and accessories. At their peak, though, some Stanleys resold for $300. Still, $20 feels like a hefty price for a used drinkware item.

Thrifting is a great way to find quality items at lower prices. You can save money by thrifting while also keeping items out of landfills, which contribute to soil and water pollution, as well as the release of planet-warming methane.

Thrifting drinkware like this tumbler is also important, as it lowers the need for plastic water bottles. Across the world, we use about 500 billion plastic water bottles each year. These then end up in landfills, taking up to 500 years to decompose and breaking down into harmful microplastics. A reusable bottle can save you, on average, 156 plastic water bottles from being thrown into landfills each year.

A $20 price tag for a used tumbler just because of the brand name is high, though, especially with the number of water bottles in the image that the OP shared.

Other thrifters have found better deals than the overpriced Stanley at their local thrift stores. Thrifters have found luxury items, such as an Ascaso espresso machine for just $12. Others find clothing items such as handbags and luxury scarves. One thrifter even found a Dutch oven for $6.99 — well below the Stanley tumbler's price.

"Hard pass," one commenter wrote.

"You drink from it people!!!" another shared. "It shouldn't be a fad."

"I think this is starting to push us into quality over brand names," another user wrote. "This cup for example, great cup but obviously over priced [because] of greed, BUT there are so many other QUALITY cups right behind."

