Doctor issues urgent warning over impending crisis as food prices soar

Grocery bills are rising around the world — but in Sri Lanka, the crisis has reached an alarming tipping point. With economic instability and extreme weather working hand in hand, the country is on the brink of a malnutrition emergency, according to a presentation in February reported on by the Sri Lanka Mirror.

What's happening?

A spike in food prices is pushing Sri Lanka closer to a full-blown crisis, and the head of a medical trade union organization has raised red flags.

According to the Mirror, Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, president of the Doctors' Trade Union Alliance for Medical and Civil Rights, warned that rising costs for essential foods could cause widespread nutritional deficiency, especially in rural areas.

The regions of Anuradhapura, Monaragala, and also parts of the capital city of Colombo could be among the hardest hit. In these areas, families are spending much of their income on food, according to Sanjeewa. Yet Sri Lanka has a recent history of people being less able to access food, particularly after an economic crisis in 2022, per the United Nations.

Sanjeewa emphasized that children, pregnant people, and older adults are most at risk nutritionally should the crisis escalate.

The root of the problem? A mix of income instability, food shortages, and increasingly extreme weather are making a bad situation worse, as the Mirror detailed.

Why are rising food prices concerning?

Sri Lanka's crops are struggling under extreme weather and intense heat, both of which are symptoms of our planet's overheating.

These conditions are lowering crop yields and tightening food supplies, which drives up prices on staples.

For low-income families, that often means skipping meals or poor nutrition — a long-term issue that can severely affect kids.

This issue isn't limited to Sri Lanka. Across the world, people are feeling the pinch at the checkout line as the changing climate disrupts farming and food distribution.

In the United States, shoppers are turning to simple but effective tactics such as pantry audits and smart grocery planning to keep costs down.

Others are growing food at home, which can be a powerful way to save money and regain control over your groceries.

What's being done about rising food prices?

Sanjeewa urged Sri Lanka government leaders to invest in long-term solutions, including sustainable farming support and nutrition programs for vulnerable groups.

People in other locations can make small but meaningful changes to help money go further. Planning meals, freezing leftovers, and buying in bulk can go a long way and have the added benefit of reducing your environmental impact.

Some communities are even starting local food-sharing initiatives and urban gardens to build resilience from the ground up.

This situation in Sri Lanka is a sobering reminder of the fragile access to healthy, affordable food — and that a growing number of communities could step up to protect this access in creative, powerful ways.

