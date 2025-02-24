Shoppers struggle with rising grocery bills while a bigger crisis looms — here's what's going on

Start with everyday steps you can take to improve your food life while saving money and cutting down waste.

It's no secret that food prices are way high — but do you know why that's the case? A lot of it comes down to our environment, Ramsey Solutions reported.

What's happening?

How much was your last grocery bill? Odds are, it was higher than this time last year. From December 2023 to December 2024, the overall costs of food rose 2.5%. That might not sound like a ton, but remember, that's an average.

The highest items increased much more, including eggs which rose 36.8%, according to Ramsey.

Also topping the list of inflated items were juices, coffee, condiments, meats, and fresh produce. Restaurant and fast food menus haven't been spared either, the outlet explained.

Why is inflation important?

While these price increases can seem like slow, incremental changes, the factors that create them are rapidly getting worse. The price of eggs, for instance, has skyrocketed due to the spread of the H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as the bird flu, causing shortages of chickens and thus eggs.

Labor shortages, wage increases, and issues along the global supply chain can also influence what you see in your grocery aisles. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic threw off just about everything from 2020 to 2022, and the war in Ukraine added further to that, causing prices of many goods to go up, and retailers in many cases have never adjusted those prices back down.

Another big factor is rising production costs for farmers.

"It all starts on a farm," Ramsey Solutions explained. "Right now, farmers have to pay more to get the seeds, fertilizers, animal feed and equipment they need to grow and process all the delicious foods we eat."

Lastly, more frequent and intense extreme weather takes a big toll on the price of goods. Fires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts can all wreak havoc on growing staple fruits and vegetables, as well as hay to feed livestock, the outlet explained.

Each of these forces ties back in some way to the overheating of our planet — and we are not the only ones with skin in the game. When our food systems are being disrupted, it's a sure bet that our wider ecosystems are feeling it too.

What's being done to protect food chains?

There are some real-deal ways to help cool down the planet and take the edge off inflation. It can start with how you get around, the energy you use at home, and where you spend your paycheck.

Still, driving change within the food system takes time. That's why Ramsey recommends starting with everyday steps you can take to improve your food life while saving money and cutting down waste.

First, research what's in season or on sale before shopping, and plan meals around that if you can. Also, try to use what you have at home before shopping for more food. Don't be afraid to get creative, and remember, you can always freeze meals for later.

Once you're at the store, consider buying name-brand products where you can, cutting down on expensive meat, and even shopping at a variety of stores to find the best deals. Farmers markets are another great option — with grocery prices so high, what might have been a no-go at the market before could now be the best deal in town.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.