Squirrels spotted 'vaping' e-cigarettes as fruity aromas attract wildlife

In the heart of a London park, a gray squirrel was recorded grasping an unexpected object in its tiny paws, clutching it as if it were a forbidden treasure.

What's happening?

The strange and unsettling clip shows the squirrel perched on a fence, holding an e-cigarette and nibbling on the mouthpiece as if it were food, The Telegraph reported.

Experts suggest this behavior is rooted in scent. Many e-cigarettes emit sweet, fruity aromas that can easily lure curious animals in search of a snack.

"Eating a vape isn't part of their natural diet. The components aren't something they encounter in nature," said Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University, per the Telegraph. "They could gnaw at it and consume some of the microplastics."

The animal welfare group RSPCA described the video as a "stark reminder" of the grave dangers litter poses to wildlife.

Why is this concerning?

While the video may seem bizarre, experts said it highlights a serious issue.

Disposable e-cigarettes contain plastic, lithium batteries, and nicotine — all of which can harm animals if ingested. Unlike natural food sources, these materials can lead to poisoning and long-term health issues.

"You don't want animals ingesting nicotine," said an RSPCA spokesperson, per the Telegraph. "It's something you don't want them exposed to."

Unfortunately, the consequences extend even further. Discarded vapes contribute to e-waste and microplastic pollution, which can seep into soil and waterways and impact entire ecosystems.

From a public health perspective, vaping itself has sparked widespread concern, particularly among youth. The same sweet flavors that entice wildlife are often marketed in ways that appeal to teenagers, drawing criticisms for targeting a vulnerable audience with products containing addictive substances such as nicotine.

What's being done about it?

Some governments are starting to crack down on disposable e-cigarettes, introducing bans or tighter regulations to reduce waste and limit access.

Animal welfare groups are also urging people to dispose of devices properly.

"We would urge people to hold on to their litter until there's an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly — and to always recycle where appropriate, so we can reduce the number of animal casualties we see impacted by rubbish," said the RSPCA spokesperson.

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