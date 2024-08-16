Government officials approve comprehensive plan to use one of California's largest untapped resources: 'A consistent, reliable source of clean electricity'

The California Energy Commission recently adopted a strategic plan to utilize wind energy offshore, taking a major leap toward its 100% clean electricity goal.

Wind energy is one of the most viable untapped renewable resources in California, Renewable Energy Magazine reported. With consistent strong winds along the state's coast, this project stands to generate an enormous amount of clean energy.

The CEC's plan entails installing floating turbines off the state's northern and central coasts, with the ambitious goal of producing 25,000 megawatts of capacity by 2045 — enough power to electrify 25 million homes.

While California is powered by about 35,000 MWs of renewable energy, the state still needs to generate an additional 148,000 MWs to meet its clean electricity goals. The offshore turbine plan would bolster California's renewable energy portfolio.

The state already utilizes solar power, but that energy generation decreases when the sun sets. Offshore wind turbines would create an additional power resource to address solar energy dips.

"Offshore wind has the potential to accelerate the clean energy transition by providing a consistent, reliable source of clean electricity, supporting our ambitious climate goals, creating local manufacturing jobs and driving economic development," CEC chair David Hochschild said.

The offshore wind energy plan would provide huge economic benefits to Californians. During peak development, the project could create an estimated 8,000 well-paying stable jobs, and ongoing manufacturing will be needed for this growing industry as well.

Renewable energy sources reduce the need for dirty fuel, providing cleaner air and a safer future for the planet and its people. Other clean electricity sources, including solar panels and wind farms, contribute to economic benefits for consumers while reducing pollution.

"As we move forward with our plans to develop offshore wind energy in California, we are not only investing in renewable energy, but also in the future of our state's economy," Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, said.

