Off-grid homeowner shares experience after massive blackout rocks millions: 'A little bit more peace of mind'

Life continued as usual for one couple when blackouts hit Western Europe in early May, and they shared on YouTube exactly how they kept the lights on at their off-grid farm.

Omar and Andrea (@TheIndigoEscape) purchased and revitalized an abandoned 100-year-old farm in Portugal, which had some areas without power for 12 hours after the blackouts shut down much of the country, along with Spain and France. In the capital of Lisbon, people got stuck on elevators and in trains, and many started panic-buying food and water.

Fortunately, Omar and Andrea's "easy-to-use" off-grid system helped them remain calm during the scary time, and it may pique the interest of consumers considering exploring EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and comparable quotes.

Andrea shared that the farm's plug-in system can provide two to three days of electricity for everything except the oven and air-conditioning unit. If you're considering a similar system, there are several things to consider, though.

"It is a much more expensive solution to the common off-grid system that you can get where everything is separated, so that all-in-one — you pay for that premium," Andrea says.

She adds that the "plug and go" system is also less customizable. However, she and Omar could add more solar panels or a bigger battery. Nonetheless, Andrea says their setup is a "really good solution" for a smaller house with fewer gadgets. In addition to several rooftop solar panels, the couple has 100-Watt portable solar panels.

As for the blackouts, Andrea says her biggest takeaway was realizing "how fragile our grid system is" and that off-grid solar panels and battery storage helped make things safer, keeping essential appliances like refrigerators running to preserve food and medications.

"I hope you guys can see that through as well and maybe you guys will do something about it for you to have just a little bit more peace of mind," Andrea says.

Beyond possibly keeping the power on during blackouts, solar panels don't generate any heat-trapping, asthma-linked pollution when transforming sunlight into energy, and they are one of the best ways to drastically slash your energy bills — or even bring them down to $0.

Purchasing solar panels isn't cheap. The average system costs around $29,000. However, EnergySage can help households get up to $10,000 off solar installations through government incentives. Acting sooner rather than later could mean you save thousands. The 30% solar tax credit is on the chopping block in Congress' latest budget proposal bill.

EnergySage's interactive mapping tool can help you determine the average cost of solar systems in your state and see what incentives might be available to you. Meanwhile, its trusted advisers and installers can help walk you through the details to maximize your savings.

If you're not ready to purchase your own panels, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program can help you access clean solar power with no money down — and lock in a low monthly rate that could protect you from the volatile energy prices associated with dirty fuels. Just keep in mind you need an off-grid system to boost your resiliency during blackouts.

"This was a brilliant episode Andrea — we are in the UK and getting something to power the basics is a high priority for us now," one commenter wrote.

"So glad you are all ok. I hoped that your off grid use access would help you get through," another said.

