Two major companies join forces to revolutionize how we power our homes: 'This partnership represents a key step'

Two major renewable energy players, SolarEdge and Summit Ridge Energy, are teaming up to supercharge solar production in the U.S. This partnership, reported by Environment+Energy Leader, is a big win for community solar projects, which bring clean energy to households and businesses without requiring them to install their own solar panels.

The collaboration will support projects of at least 100 megawatts across multiple states using SolarEdge's American-made inverter technology to make solar energy more efficient and reliable. "This partnership represents a key step in advancing American renewable energy infrastructure, highlighting the companies' shared commitment to local production," said the report. By expanding domestic solar production, the partnership is also creating jobs and boosting the economy.

One of Summit Ridge Energy's major moves is leasing rooftops and land for massive solar panel installations. Not only does this generate clean energy and income for participating companies, but it also feeds excess energy into the local grid, helping lower electricity prices across entire communities. And because not everyone can install solar panels (think renters or apartment dwellers), these projects open the door to clean energy access for far more people.

The benefits don't stop at lower bills. Expanding community solar helps the U.S. move away from dirty energy sources such as coal, gas, and oil, cutting down on pollution. By making solar power more accessible, this initiative will prevent thousands of tons of harmful gases from being produced each year, making the air cleaner and the planet healthier.

Similar renewable energy efforts, including Walmart's EV charging stations and Tesla's solar technology, are proving that investing in renewable energy is both a smart business move and an effective way to lower energy costs for communities.

"This partnership with SolarEdge highlights our unwavering commitment to using American-made components in 100% of our solar energy projects," said Mike Dillon, senior vice president of operations at Summit Ridge Energy. "By leasing large-scale industrial rooftops across Maryland and Illinois, we're able to enhance the resilience of local electric grids, support domestic supply chains and create valuable job opportunities for American workers."

