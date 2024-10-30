This cutting-edge Tesla tech is driving down the cost of solar panels — here's how it could save you $4,500

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price."

EnergySage's latest Solar & Storage Marketplace Report shows that consumers can save $4,500 on solar panel installation if they choose a Tesla solar inverter.

What is a solar inverter?

To put it simply, a solar inverter converts direct current (DC) electricity, which is what a solar panel generates, into alternate current (AC) electricity, which is what the electrical grid uses, meaning that's what your home uses. The inverter also acts as the system's central processing unit, monitoring power generation and optimizing output.

Tesla offers two inverters: a 3.8-kilowatt model and a 7.6-kilowatt model. The 7.6-kilowatt model comes with four MPPTs (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which keep each solar panel at maximum output. Most inverters come with two MPPTs.

The Tesla inverter also comes with safety measures like arc fault protection, ground fault protection, and rapid shutdown in the case of an emergency.

Why is the Tesla solar inverter getting so popular?

Tesla inverters have increased in availability and popularity in the first half of 2024, which has helped to drive down quoted prices for solar energy systems provided by EnergySage.

According to EnergySage, quotes for solar panels paired with Tesla inverters are over 15% lower than most other packages. In fact, Tesla inverters are included in two of the lowest three quoted packages on EnergySage.

EnergySage is a great tool for homeowners who want to convert to clean energy sources like solar power, reducing their use of energy sources that cause carbon pollution and contribute to the overheating of the planet. It provides consumers with a chance to get and compare solar estimates in their area.

Going solar is also one of the best ways to go clean while also saving money on your monthly electricity bill.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something at the highest price," president and COO of EnergySage, Charlie Harlow, told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

How Tesla inverters help with the expansion of solar power

Let's be honest, going solar isn't cheap. There are government incentives like tax credits, but those may not be enough for everyone.



The savings over time by going solar might not be enough to convince someone to accept the upfront cost, but the $4,500 saved by choosing a package containing a Tesla inverter might just be enough to convince a consumer to take the leap.

