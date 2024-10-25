New report finds one major energy source breaking records worldwide: 'Growing faster than people expected'

"It establishes itself as the cheapest source of electricity globally."

As we continue to push toward greener energy around the world, one source has blown past all expectations: solar.

According to Electrek, solar energy is on track to exceed most industry forecasts about output and new construction, with a projected 593 gigawatts expected to be added by the end of 2024. This is a 29% increase in production, an amount that surpasses the vast majority of projections.

"Yet again, solar power is growing faster than people expected, as it establishes itself as the cheapest source of electricity globally," Euan Graham, electricity data analyst at Ember, said.

In fact, the current projections are nearly 200 gigawatts higher than what the International Energy Agency predicted for solar growth in 2024, which led to revised projections in June. However, according to Ember, the industry is on track to exceed even those revised expectations.

To put solar's incredible growth into perspective, the industry's growth this year alone exceeds all new output from planet-dirtying coal since 2010.

The vast majority of the growth in the industry is coming from China; according to the report, they are on track to add 334 gigawatts, or 56% of global new solar power additions, to their grid by the end of 2024. India, the United States, Germany, and Brazil are also some of the biggest growth markets for solar power.

But other markets are growing as well; according to Ember's report, via Electrek, countries like Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Oman, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates all saw sizable growth in their solar installations this year.

A big part of the growth of solar is the advancement of solar technology. Scientists recently found a way to recycle the materials from old panels, an issue that has long plagued the industry. Meanwhile, researchers also unveiled a new solar cell glass that can absorb energy, as well as roof tiles designed to interface directly with heat pumps to keep your house's temperature regulated.

