Experts warn that huge energy gains could be squandered, risking global supply chain: 'This is only the beginning'

Here's a fun fact that just might brighten your day a little: In just the last few years, the U.S. has quickly become one of the global leaders in solar panel manufacturing.

Throughout the country, companies that specialize in the production of solar panel components have seen steady growth in the last six years. In 2018, the government imposed tariffs on international solar panels in an attempt to encourage domestic production. That policy has continued through 2025.

According to the Energy Information Administration, over 100 gigawatts of solar electricity generating capacity was operating across the country as of August 2024.

However, while the solar panel manufacturing sector has seen a dramatic increase in production, many large solar energy providers have instituted a reduction of their workforce. Additionally, the upfront costs of solar installation have continued to rise, due in part to the increase in tariffs.

In response to the likelihood of the current Trump administration increasing tariffs across the board, the Solar Energy Industries Association issued a dire warning, pointing to the industry's rapid growth as its main reason to oppose any policy change.

"The difference is that, so long as we don't reverse the policies that got us to this point and can be patient as future facilities are built, America is going to have ability to produce the key components — from polysilicon up to the final panel, in addition to inverters, trackers, and racking," wrote the SEIA on its blog. "SEIA can say with confidence that this is only the beginning."

Although the increase of upfront installation costs for solar energy can seem daunting, there is hope. Many programs, such as community solar, can provide dramatically lower electricity bills.

On top of that, the benefits of cleaner energy can be seen for years by reducing pollution and the reliance on power grids. And contrary to some common misconceptions, solar energy is also reliable on cloudy days as well.

"Maintaining business-friendly federal policies is critical to regaining control of the clean energy supply chain and giving Americans the low-cost power they need to keep our country running," writes the SEIA.

