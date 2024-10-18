Manufacturer finds innovative solution to solve major solar panel challenge: 'It's been a long time coming'

Heliene, a solar panel manufacturer based in Ontario, is making big strides in the solar energy industry by using recycled solar panel materials in its new ones, according to Electrek.

Partnering with solar panel recycling company Solarcycle, Heliene will use recycled solar glass in its solar panels manufactured in its two factories, in Ontario and Minnesota. Over the next four years, Solarcycle plans to deliver approximately 20 million square meters (about 215 million square feet) of recycled glass to Heliene for use in its products.

"We're thrilled to add glass to our growing set of domestically made materials that go into our modules," said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene, per Electrek. "Partnering with Solarcycle allows us to not only bolster our supply chain with domestic components but also significantly reduce our carbon footprint."

Solar panels can save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars on energy bills. According to Forbes, installing solar panels can save homeowners $25,500 to $33,000. However, solar panels have a limited lifespan, lasting around 25-30 years, according to Forbes.

In the U.S., there is no large market for recycling solar panels, because it is cheaper to put them in a landfill instead, reported Yale Environment 360. However, Solarcycle estimates that recycling panels can reduce carbon pollution by 97 pounds to 1.5 tons. The company even uses recycled panels to power its Texas facility.

Solarcycle is building a new factory in Georgia where it will recycle retired solar panels and create new solar glass. Because the glass will be made in the U.S. and transported within the country, Heliene and Solarcycle can reduce harmful transportation pollution by 50% and manufacturing pollution by 30%, according to Electrek.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Finally, there's a viable marketable use for recycled solar panel glass without having to send it abroad," said Peggy Churchill, marketing director at Integrity Environmental Solutions. "It's been a long time coming."

"This is wonderful news as solar panel recyclability has been an accusation directed at the renewable industry for a while now," one user commented.

Other companies are looking to expand solar panel recycling in the U.S., including TerrePower in Tennessee, while scientists are discovering ways to better recycle solar panels, which could create a market worth $626 million by 2033, according to Dimension Market Research.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.