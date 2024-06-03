Biden administration invests over $70M in US solar factories: 'Boosts innovation, drives down costs for families, and delivers jobs across the nation'

All of this will help make solar energy, already the cheapest electricity source, even more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.

The White House just supercharged America's solar future with a game-changing $71 million investment.

This cash infusion will create jobs, slash energy costs, and help build a cleaner future for all, according to Clean Technica.

On Monday, the Department of Energy announced this major funding boost to grow the nation's solar manufacturing muscle from coast to coast. The money, which includes $16 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go toward filling in critical gaps in the domestic solar supply chain.

The investment will strengthen U.S. production of key solar components like silicon wafers and cells that convert sunlight to electricity. It will also fuel research into exciting innovations like solar panels built right into our buildings and solar-powered farms.

All of this will help make solar energy, already the cheapest electricity source, even more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.

In short, this puts money back in your pocket while helping to protect the one planet we've got. Manufacturing more solar parts here at home will create good-paying jobs, drive down energy bills, and cut the carbon pollution overheating our world. You'll be able to tap into cleaner, cheaper power while knowing you're part of the solution.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Biden-Harris Administration understands that fighting atmospheric pollution means investing in American workers and innovations. And they're putting our tax dollars where their mouth is. This $71 million down payment is just part of their broader push to achieve a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050.

By boosting solar energy, the cheapest and fastest-growing power source, the Administration is working to benefit the communities that need it most. Their Justice40 initiative aims to deliver 40% of the gains from climate and clean energy investments to underserved areas burdened by pollution. It's about making sure the sun shines brightly for everyone.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to building an American-made solar supply chain that boosts innovation, drives down costs for families, and delivers jobs across the nation," said U.S. secretary of energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

"Thanks to historic funding and actions from the President's clean energy agenda, we're able to deploy more solar power — the cheapest form of energy — to millions more Americans with panels stamped 'made in the U.S.A.'"

So while $71 million may sound like a lot, it's really a small price to pay for a healthier planet, a thriving economy, and more cash in our pockets.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.