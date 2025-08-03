Tax expert lays out why Americans are rushing to install solar panels before 2026: 'Homeowners aren't waiting to invest'

Getting started sooner rather than later is essential.

With the controversial "One Big Beautiful Bill" recently signed into law, many federal clean energy incentives that encourage homeowners to make eco-conscious and money-saving upgrades are now on the chopping block.

In particular, this newest budget law will accelerate the expiration of the Investment Tax Credit for solar panels, water heaters, and other green upgrades to the end of 2025, rather than the original set date in 2032.

Under the Big Beautiful Bill, homeowners must complete their solar installations and other energy-efficient projects before the end of the year in order to reap the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, which would allow them to claim a tax credit of up to 30% of the installation price.

"About 1.2 million households utilize the credits for residential clean energy investments, with over $6 billion in savings," a recent article for the personal finance advice publication Kiplinger noted, analyzing January reporting from NPR in light of the Big Beautiful Bill's passing in July.

To get started on solar energy for your home, EnergySage allows you to access installation estimates and compare quotes for local services at no cost.

Upgrading your home energy system can help you save big on your bills while reducing your household's carbon footprint.

After all, the carbon pollution released through conventional methods of powering homes — that is, involving the burning of fossil fuels — is a significant contributor to our rising global temperatures and its repercussions, from weather instabilities to resource shortages.

Although your residence may seem small in the grand scheme of things, every eco-conscious choice makes a difference, and it requires a collective effort to see long-term change through.

With the help of EnergySage, in fact, homeowners can save up to $10,000 on the solar installation process, making the transition to a clean-powered home even easier.

While incentives are disappearing fast under the current American administration, EnergySage's mapping tool can help you find the best solar prices for your region, taking into account any benefits that still apply.

"Homeowners aren't waiting to invest in solar until after the tax credit is gone," continued the Kiplinger report, explaining that "uncertainty surrounding the popular clean energy tax credit has caused some to accelerate their solar installation plans."

