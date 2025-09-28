Authorities make shocking discovery hidden inside air conditioning unit: 'K-9 unit was activated'

A Malaysian man was arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle thousands of illegal vaping items into Singapore.

What's happening?

The Straits Times reported on the arrest, which occurred in late August after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officials checked a van that was supposedly transporting air-conditioning equipment.

A first check of the Malaysian-registered van revealed e-vapes hidden in boxes. Further checks uncovered more e-vapes, hidden inside both an air-conditioning unit and in various other parts of the vehicle.

"The Police K-9 unit was activated to assist with the search," the ICA wrote on Facebook. "In total, more than 890 e-vaporisers and 6,700 related components were retrieved from the van."

Vaping has been illegal in Singapore since 2018. The driver, a Malaysian man, was arrested.

Why is vaping a concern?

Vapes and e-cigarettes pose a considerable risk to human health and the environment.

Just like with smoking any nicotine product, vapes can increase the risk of cancer and heart disease, among other serious ailments. Studies have also found that disposable vapes often contain dangerously high levels of metals, including lead, nickel, and antimony.

The fumes emitted from vapes add to the air pollution that has caused temperatures worldwide to soar. And disposable vapes, which are made primarily out of plastic and have a lithium battery, are often found littered in public places, adding to the planet's growing plastic waste and e-waste problems.

Many vapes in Singapore also contain the anesthetic drug etomidate. In a recent seizure of 100 vapes, roughly one-third had the illicit substance.

What's being done about vaping?

Singapore has been on the leading edge of vape restrictions. The practice was banned nationwide in 2018, and officials recently announced harsher penalties for those who violate that law.

Among the new possible punishments, officials have said, are jail time and caning, and foreigners found with vapes could be deported.

Singapore also conducts regular sweeps and seizures of vapes. In early September, more than 1,500 vaping products were seized.

