Parent raises concerns about company's rental 'sleepover kits' posted online: 'This is just such an upsetting concept'

Most of us probably have fond memories of sleepovers as kids: eating junk food, watching movies until 3 a.m., and then crashing in our sleeping bags. Apparently, sleepovers have gotten a lot fancier since then, and one parent is calling attention to their absurdity and wastefulness.

They posted photos of a company's rental "sleepover kits," which showed eight multi-colored, themed party kits complete with tents, TV trays, balloons, and bedding, in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

"Apparently, sleepover kits are a thing now," they captioned the photos.

While the kits are undoubtedly adorable, they're also quite expensive. The poster revealed in a screenshot from the site that they cost anywhere from $40 to $145 per guest, depending on the package you order.

When you're already buying food, entertainment options, and other things for a sleepover, that's a lot of extra cash to drop on something that only lasts one night.

The company's website also states that they ship all over the U.S., which creates planet-warming pollution from transportation.

There's a concern about plastic waste from balloons, tents, and other party items as well. Even though it's a rental service, the sleepover kits will eventually need replacing from wear and tear, and the discarded plastic will most likely end up in a landfill, the oceans, or other natural areas.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, 400 million tons of plastic are produced every year, and 14 million tons enter the oceans. Sleepover kits only add to the growing plastic waste issue.

However, scientists are working on solutions to plastic pollution, from turning fly carcasses into biodegradable plastics to employing plastic-eating wax worms.

We can also reduce plastic waste and consumption by using sustainable, nonplastic products and buying from thrift stores instead of fast-fashion outlets.

"This is just such an upsetting concept. The 'let's get kids worried about the image they're projecting' at a young age phase. Awful. A fun set of matching shirts for a first sleepover?? Okay that's fine. But this??" one person commented on the photos.

"What's additionally sad about this is that this display is definitely more for the parents and their photo ops than for the kids. A child small enough to fit into one of those lean-tos definitely won't be staying in that for long," another added.

