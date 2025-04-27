Driver stunned after putting GMC's next-gen electric truck to the test: 'I felt schooled'

"It is actually a truck one can use to actually tow and haul."

The new 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali has been surprising car experts so far with its versatility, power, and range.

The electric truck is an impressive multitasker, making GMC and the wider General Motors brand stand out and show the world what an excellent EV truck they can make. MotorTrend called it an "electric range beast," and Car and Driver gave it an 8.5 out of 10.

One auto reviewer, Bengt Halvorson, shared his extended firsthand experience with the Sierra EV Denali on Green Car Reports. He and another driver set out on a narrow, winding route among the Bay Area redwoods to see what the electric truck could do.

Halvorson was impressed by its 460-mile range, precision steering, and instant torque delivery from its dual-motor system. The truck exceeded his expectations because of its maneuverability, towing capacity, dirt play, and storage space.

"By the end of the day, I felt schooled," Halvorson wrote.

He also shared, "If you're looking for the most cargo versatility for large items and the most range for towing, hauling, and doing trucky things, this is it."

The 2025 Sierra EV Denali offers 800-volt DC fast-charging and can tow up to 10,500 pounds with the Extended Range pack. Halvorson said a 200-mile range is possible even when hauling a large boat or a horse trailer.

He admitted that it is an expensive electric truck, as it starts at $89,900, and he said the version he test-drove cost six figures. However, he also said it's very well-equipped for that price and is one of the most luxury-focused models of its kind.

This EV truck review is significant because it shows the power and potential of today's modern electric trucks.

While the somewhat controversial Cybertrucks have received much public attention lately, many other manufacturers, like GM, are also making high-quality electric trucks. As Halvorson mentioned, GM is working on making other more affordable electric trucks available soon.

The more electric trucks are on the road, the cleaner our air and the cooler our planet.

With technological advances, the process of mining for EV batteries is becoming more sustainable. Meanwhile, the costs of EVs are declining, making clean energy driving accessible to more people.

Making your next truck an EV effectively lowers your fuel and maintenance costs while contributing less pollution to the air. The Sierra EV Denali may or may not be your ideal vehicle, but it's yet another example of the many options that sustainability-minded drivers have to choose from.

One Green Car Reports reader commented on the EV review, "It is actually a truck one can use to actually tow and haul."

"Soooo much better," someone else wrote in the comments.

