New, American-made electric pickup truck shakes up auto industry with $20K price tag: 'Designed, engineered, and manufactured in the US'

Innovation in the automotive space has led to one of the most interesting cars to hit the market to date: the Slate Truck. As The Verge detailed, this electric truck set to enter production in 2026 is designed for simplicity and costs less than $20,000 after federal incentives.

Impending tariffs, supply chain issues, and rapidly changing technology all make buying a car anything but easy or affordable these days.

The Slate Truck's design leans into the utilitarian nature of trucks; it's got two seats, a small truck bed, and a range of 150 miles. No fancy sound system (not even a stereo), no flashy paint job (no paint, in fact), and no frills. While it's barebones, it does what many who drive trucks need it to — get them from Point A to Point B while carrying a load in the back.

The company has cut overhead costs by eliminating the paint and machine shops, as the truck also has no metal body parts, and streamlined the supply chain.

"The vehicle is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S., with the majority of our supply chain based in the U.S.," said Jeremy Snyder, Slate's chief commercial officer, who formerly led Tesla's global business efforts.

It's also highly customizable, and Slate will offer a range of accessories like an SUV kit and vinyl wrapping that can give the truck — a blank slate, per the name — more functionality and personality.

The average American spends over 20% of their income on car payments and related costs. Financial experts recommend spending only 10% of one's monthly income on auto expenses. Therefore, having more affordable options for car buyers is a good thing, especially when those options are also good for the climate.

Electric trucks, like the Slate Truck, and EVs in general, are a great alternative for those looking to save money. People who drive 15,000 miles a year can save about $2,163 on fuel annually.

Making EVs more financially accessible means that driving sustainably could become more mainstream. Although all cars produce pollution during manufacturing, EVs emit six times less pollution than gas-powered cars and have a lower overall environmental impact despite the lithium mining required for their batteries.

Fewer gas-powered cars on the road means less air pollution, and the more innovation in the EV space, the better it is for people's wallets and the environment.

The Slate Truck is just the beginning of the kind of innovation that will make switching to an EV practical, accessible, and sustainable for all.

"It looks like a shark that has definitely been in more than one brawl and clearly has come out ahead because it's still swimming," said Tisha Johnson, Slate's head of design.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.