Kim Kardashian turns heads with footage debuting questionable new SKIMS bra: ‘Is this a joke?’

Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS advertisement, which includes an attempt at making her brand more eco-friendly, is gaining attention online for all the wrong reasons.

The video, which she shared on her Instagram account, starts out with the reality TV star and fashion mogul discussing our overheating planet.

“The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter,” she says while feigning typing at an old desktop setup. “The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking.”

“And I’m not a scientist,” she continues, “but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”

She then sharply pivots to debut SKIMS’ brand new “ultimate nipple” bra, which comes with built-in nipples so that “no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

“And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere,” she remarks of the faux protruding nipples.

In the caption, Kardashian explained that to mitigate its environmental impact, SKIMS is “continuing its investment in carbon removal.”

She also noted that 10% of the sales from this bra will be donated to 1% for the Planet, an organization that helps businesses take responsibility for their environmental impact by committing to donating at least 1% of annual sales directly to environmental organizations.

SKIMS has previously been accused of greenwashing, or purposely playing up the supposed sustainability of its products, by claiming that its packaging was compostable when it was actually made of plastic.

Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN, has also sparked backlash after marketing some of its products as “refillable,” when in reality, only the additional case the product came in was reusable.

These instances make Kardashian’s use of rising sea levels and shrinking ice sheets all the more offensive, just to sell a new fad product that will ultimately contribute to our immense fashion waste problem.

While some users pointed out that the new SKIMS bra could be helpful for those who have lost breast tissue due to cancer or those who may not have the biological components to have perky nipples, that does not appear to be how the new product is being marketed.

Users were appalled by Kardashian’s “sustainable” marketing tactics with this video.

“I thought this was SNL,” one user wrote.

“Is this a joke?” another user asked.

