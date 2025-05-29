Government officials issue stern regulations against common vehicle type: 'Zero tolerance, zero leniency'

The third-largest province in Pakistan has taken a major step toward protecting air quality for the health of its citizens and the environment by cracking down on vehicle emissions.

In the southeast of Pakistan, Sindh is second only to Punjab in population size. These citizens, especially in cities like Karachi, have been vulnerable to dangerous levels of air pollution from smoke-emitting vehicles.

Department of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Secretary Agha Shah Nawaz led the crackdown on these cars, and a nine-day period of vehicle inspections revealed that nearly 30% of vehicles are emitting dangerous levels of toxic smoke.

Nawaz stated that the new policy will be "zero tolerance, zero leniency" for those found in violation. "No smoke-emitting vehicle will be allowed to remain on the road. Those that fail to meet environmental standards belong in workshops, not on Karachi's roads," he said.

"This is about protecting the air that our children and elders breathe. It's about clean air for all," said Nawaz.

The leaders of Pakistan have shown improved environmental progress after the past few years of devastating effects of a warming climate in their country. In 2022, 33 million people were impacted by a monsoon season that flooded one-third of the country.

"This did not happen overnight," said Mohsin Hafeez, representative of Pakistan at the International Water Management Institute, in 2022. In March of that year, before the record-breaking monsoon season, parts of South Asia, including Pakistan, experienced a record-breaking heat wave made 30 times more likely by rising global temperatures, according to environmental scientists.

While the U.S., China, and India still hold the lion's share of responsibility as the world's biggest polluters, action is needed across the globe to protect the world's most vulnerable regions from climate-related natural disasters. Pakistan is committed to doing its part.

Citizens of the Sindh province have been urged to ensure their vehicles meet fitness and emission standards, as authorities continue daily inspections across the city to promote a healthy environment for all.

