Millions in Pakistan 'terrified' as heavy rains lash country after 2022 mega-flood: 'It's not a home; it's a compromise'

As of July 1, 285 people have already died because of the heavy rainfall.

Pakistan has been hit with heavy rains this monsoon season, even as many in the country are still recovering from a mega-flood two years ago, according to recent reports by the New York Times. The season brought unusually heavy rains that threatened millions of Pakistanis and their homes.

What's happening?

In August, the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported "excessively above average rainfall," with rain-related deaths in the hundreds. Once again in late September, the department has issued warnings of rain, wind, and thundershower conditions stretching into October.

Pakistan has faced multiple heavy rain and severe flood warnings recently, as the country continues to endure its monsoon season (typically July through September, according to the Associated Press).

Two years ago, the country experienced some of the worst flooding in its history, with more than 1,700 people dead and 30 million affected by storms and flooding, per the Times.

The Times reported earlier this month that some Pakistanis were outraged that "the authorities have not adequately prepared for the latest deluges." While government officials claim to have taken action to improve the country's warning systems and strengthen the river embankments, skeptics note that the nation's instability has pushed flood-recovery and climate-mitigation solutions off the government's priorities, as reported by the Times.

Between July 1 and Sept. 4, at least 285 people had already died because of the heavy rainfall, per reports from the National Disaster Management Authority shared by the Times. The heavy rainfall has also caused major infrastructure damage this monsoon season, disrupting gas supplies throughout several districts.

On top of the heavy rainfall, Pakistan has also experienced unusually high temperatures this season that are only exacerbating the torrential downpour, per the Times report. With temperatures rising, snow in mountainous regions has been melting at a faster rate, fueling the already raging rivers and resulting in deadly mudslides in certain areas.

Why is heavy flooding important?

Human-driven factors, especially the use of dirty energy, have exacerbated extreme weather events. While intense weather phenomena have always been a part of Earth's history, scientists have established that rising global temperatures make storms more powerful and dangerous.

Extreme floods, like those caused by heavy rainfall hitting Pakistan, have devastating effects on communities and economies. After the floods in 2022, many Pakistanis were unable to afford rebuilding their homes, including Shahzadi, a woman whose family lost its three-room house and had been living in tents as of the Times report.

"It's not a home; it's a compromise," Shahzadi told the Times. "But at least our children can live in a room instead of under the open sky."

Many also continue to struggle with trauma related to flooding.

"Our children are terrified of the rain now," said Fauzia, who the Times explained goes by one name, like many women in rural Pakistan. "Whenever it rains or the wind picks up, they cling to us and cry, 'We will drown.'"

As more rainfalls and natural disasters hit the country, communities are struggling to protect their families.

What's being done about extreme weather events?

Climate activists are spreading awareness about extreme weather patterns and speaking out against the use of dirty energy. By transitioning toward clean energy and investing in climate-resilient structures and mitigation techniques, we can help cool the planet and safeguard communities from extreme weather events.

