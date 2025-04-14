  • Business Business

Financial giant makes huge investment that could transform one of the world's largest energy markets: 'Cutting-edge technology'

"We are proud."

by Zachary Craley
"We are proud."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Siemens Financial Services has invested $50 million in India's clean energy future.

Energy Monitor reported on the investment in AMPIN Energy Transition, India's leading renewable energy transition company. Founded in 2016, the renewable energy solution provider helps commercial and industrial customers lower their energy costs and reduce their carbon footprints.

"We are proud to invest in AMPIN, providing our financial expertise to support India and AMPIN's customers in their renewable energy transition," said Siemens Financial Services Equity Finance CEO Steffen Grosse, per Energy Monitor.

According to AMPIN Energy Transition, Siemens' investment will enable the company to scale its renewable energy initiatives and speed up India's transition to clean energy.

Clean, affordable energy is critical for India, the world's most populous country and home to more than 1.4 billion people. More than 70% of India's electricity comes from dirty coal. The country is the third-largest emitter of planet-warming gases behind China and the United States. Six of the world's most polluted cities are in India, according to NBC News.

This pollution is costly. In 2019, air pollution resulted in the deaths of 1.67 million people and an estimated $36.8 billion in economic losses. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Only about 10% of India's electricity comes from renewable sources. The country's goal is to generate 500 gigawatts of clean energy by the end of the decade, according to The Associated Press.

India is expanding affordable energy projects, including a floating solar power plant. Another solar and wind project will be large enough to be seen from space

The transition has already saved India billions of dollars. The Supreme Court is tightening regulations to keep India's air clean.

"Equipped for significant growth, India offers amazing long-term investment opportunities as the country strives to strengthen renewable energy growth across the value chain," said Grosse, per Energy Monitor.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While some environmental, social, and governance policies were flawed, continued investments from sustainability-focused businesses such as Siemens prove that clean energy is financially smart for long-term growth.

We all stand to benefit from the cleaner air and cheaper energy these investments provide. 

"In addition to capital, Siemens also brings strategic advantages, being a global leader in energy technology, making them an ideal partner for our long-term growth," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, AMPIN Energy Transition's founder, managing director, and CEO, per Energy Monitor.

"This partnership will also enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology and best-in-class solutions to expand our renewable energy footprint," said Bhattacharyya.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x