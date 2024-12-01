Indian Supreme Court urges authorities to take stricter action over 'blatant violation of fundamental rights': 'The governments will have to address'

Over 30 million people in Delhi are breathing in hazardous air — and it's entirely preventable.

India's air pollution is a big problem, but their Supreme Court is urging authorities to take stricter action on pollution violations.

Delhi, the capital of India, had an air quality index of 364 — over seven times what The Central Pollution Control Board considers to be an acceptable level. Over 33 million people live in Delhi and are exposed daily to these dangerous pollution levels.

According to NBC News, "much of the smoke comes from farmers illegally burning paddy stubble to clear their fields."

Farmers burn paddy stubble, the leftover product after grain is collected, to quickly and cheaply clear their fields. Despite stubble burning being illegal in India, state governments are rather lax with their punishments, effectively standing by as the harmful pollution reaches unsafe levels.

An air quality index of over 300 is considered hazardous by the American Lung Association, and they recommend that "Everyone should avoid all physical activity outdoors."

Zero is considered a perfect score, and anything up to 50 is considered acceptable. Prolonged exposure to levels over 150 can cause severe eye, nose, and throat irritation, and can increase your risk for lung cancer and heart disease.

The Supreme Court ruling hopes to tighten regulations on burning and keep India's air clean. They stated that "these are not the matters only of implementing the existing laws; these are the matters of blatant violation of fundamental rights ... the governments will have to address ... how they are going to protect the right of citizens to live with dignity."

This ruling follows similar decisions made by the court, like requiring businesses to provide evidence of their sustainability claims. They've also invested in eco-friendly infrastructure, with a high-speed railway set to be completed in 2025.



