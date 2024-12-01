  • Business Business

Indian Supreme Court urges authorities to take stricter action over 'blatant violation of fundamental rights': 'The governments will have to address'

This ruling follows similar decisions made by the court.

by Cassidy Lovell
This ruling follows similar decisions made by the court.

Photo Credit: iStock

Over 30 million people in Delhi are breathing in hazardous air — and it's entirely preventable.

India's air pollution is a big problem, but their Supreme Court is urging authorities to take stricter action on pollution violations. 

Delhi, the capital of India, had an air quality index of 364 — over seven times what The Central Pollution Control Board considers to be an acceptable level. Over 33 million people live in Delhi and are exposed daily to these dangerous pollution levels.

According to NBC News, "much of the smoke comes from farmers illegally burning paddy stubble to clear their fields."

Farmers burn paddy stubble, the leftover product after grain is collected, to quickly and cheaply clear their fields. Despite stubble burning being illegal in India, state governments are rather lax with their punishments, effectively standing by as the harmful pollution reaches unsafe levels.

An air quality index of over 300 is considered hazardous by the American Lung Association, and they recommend that "Everyone should avoid all physical activity outdoors." 

Watch now: How the NBA is making layups in the sustainability game

Zero is considered a perfect score, and anything up to 50 is considered acceptable. Prolonged exposure to levels over 150 can cause severe eye, nose, and throat irritation, and can increase your risk for lung cancer and heart disease. 

The Supreme Court ruling hopes to tighten regulations on burning and keep India's air clean. They stated that "these are not the matters only of implementing the existing laws; these are the matters of blatant violation of fundamental rights ... the governments will have to address ... how they are going to protect the right of citizens to live with dignity."

This ruling follows similar decisions made by the court, like requiring businesses to provide evidence of their sustainability claims. They've also invested in eco-friendly infrastructure, with a high-speed railway set to be completed in 2025.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x