India unveils record-breaking floating energy plant: 'The commissioning ... marks a significant milestone'

Expanding on previous solar projects, India has just switched on its largest floating solar power plant yet, CleanTechnica reports.

The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project has a capacity of 126 megawatts. Tata Power Renewable Energy is the company behind the ambitious project, which is in Madhya Pradesh in central India.

It will produce roughly 204,580 MWh of power per year using 213,460 solar modules and India's largest inverter floating platform at 260 acres.

"To ensure stability and operational efficiency, the installation incorporates cutting-edge engineering solutions such as robust mooring systems, wave breakers, ballast anchors, and adaptive cableways," Tata Power Renewable Energy said in a news release. "Uniquely positioned between the Indirasagar and Omkareshwar hydroelectric reservoirs, this innovative project has navigated complex environmental and logistical challenges — such as fluctuating water levels, high winds, and limited site access — reaching successful completion within just 26 months."

A floating solar power plant has many advantages. First of all, it's generating tons of power without creating toxic, heat-trapping air pollution like many traditional power plants do. That makes it healthier for India's citizens and for Earth.

Second, solar energy is highly cost-effective, so residents may experience lower power bills as a result of the project.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Third, locating the plant on the water is a great strategic choice. Water doesn't have as much development potential as land that could be used for building or farming, so this is a productive use of space. Plus, the plant soaks up the sun's rays and shades the water below, which reduces evaporation. That's important for water conservation in a hot climate.

"The commissioning of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project marks a significant milestone for NHDC Limited and our commitment to sustainable energy solutions," Rajeev Jain, NHDC Ltd. managing director, said. "By partnering with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited on this project, we have demonstrated that floating solar technology can provide clean energy while preserving vital water resources. We are excited about the potential this project holds for future renewable energy developments in India."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



