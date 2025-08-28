Tesla Cybertruck buyer makes difficult decision after inspecting new vehicle: 'Did I make the right choice?'

When Nate Hall's Tesla Cybertruck arrived, he didn't celebrate; he sent it back.

He was so disheartened by the quality of the vehicle he was about to receive that he rejected the delivery, Torque News reported.

What's happening?

Tesla Cybertrucks have been under fire for safety concerns and criticism of the craftsmanship. When his vehicle was not what he expected, Hall went to the Cybertruck Owners Only Facebook group to seek advice.

As he described in his post, "Panel gaps [on] one side of [the] frunk seemed way off… the truck was dirty, had stickers and tape on the floor and stuff."

Issues with quality control have led to others rejecting their deliveries, like Hall.

With all this, Hall wonders, "Did I make the right choice?"

Commenters largely agreed that, even if the Cybertruck was likely in pretty good shape overall, he was justified in holding out for one in the level of condition he expected.

"Bummer. Yes, some trucks are better than others," one wrote. "I agree that some of your pics reflect poor panel alignment. With the less than enthusiastic staff, especially about the repair, I would have passed also. (The tailgate and/or fender gaps are bad.) Get a better one."

Why is rejecting a Cybertruck important?

Tesla's success is tied in some ways to the success of electric vehicles in general. In order to reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere every day, wider adoption of EVs is crucial.

Widespread rejection of Cybertrucks could be a signal to the industry that the market is not ready for electric trucks. Excitement for electric trucks remains fairly mixed.

These trucks also require significant resources, including steel, lithium, and other mined materials. According to the EPA, EVs are still better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles, even when accounting for the mining and manufacturing process. However, when the Cybertrucks are rejected, these materials are either wasted or delayed in their use.

Finally, if people continue to reject Cybertrucks for quality control issues, it could further hurt Tesla's brand image and brand loyalty.

What's being done about the Cybertruck?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Cybertruck's reputation has been tarnished even though it was supposed to be a boost to the Tesla brand.

To boost sales, Tesla has included a $12,000 self-driving package with all new Cybertruck orders.

Not everyone has had a bad experience with their Cybertruck. The inconsistency in deliveries may point to a quality control issue or an issue with the product itself.

However, in Nate Hall's case, Torque News's analysis of the situation decided that he did, in fact, make the right decision to reject his Cybertruck delivery.

