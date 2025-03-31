Passenger captures surreal moment aboard sleek high-speed train gliding through countryside: 'Absolutely worth it'

"Taking a train gives me the opportunity to see the country I'm traveling through."

Want your commute to work to also contribute to a healthier planet? That's the reality for travelers who take high-speed trains rather than drive.

Ken Abroad (@ken_abroad) shared his experience aboard a high-speed train in Saudi Arabia.

Ken took a business class train ride from Medina to Jeddah, which was approximately a 254-mile journey. That distance typically takes over three and a half hours by car if you're driving 70 miles per hour the entire time. He paid $100 for his ticket and said economy class tickets were about half the price.

Standing at roughly 6'2", Ken found the legroom to be extremely comfortable. He was welcomed to the train with a free cup of hot coffee, and five minutes into the journey, he was served a meal.

Ken says he loves taking trains in countries he's visiting for the first time: "Taking a train gives me the opportunity to see the country I'm traveling through."

At the end of the video, Ken shared that he really enjoyed the train experience, especially because the trains are new, modern, and very clean, and he noted it was "absolutely worth it." Leaving on time was also quite the perk.

For those with long daily commutes, taking a high-speed train can drastically shorten daily commute times. Imagine cutting down your hours spent in traffic to a fraction of that — it's not just a convenience but a game-changer that can add more value to your life. LA drivers, don't look.

With shorter commute times, individuals can reclaim their time: spending more with family, taking up hobbies, or even focusing on personal projects and less time sitting in the car. High Speed Rail Alliance also makes the point that one has the option to live wherever they choose, perhaps even further from work, with the shortened commute times.

High-speed trains are energy efficient and have lower carbon pollution compared to cars and planes. The potential to reduce overall traffic congestion leads to fewer cars on the road and less tailpipe pollution, as well as less wear and tear on roads and highways, requiring less infrastructure maintenance.

The International Council on Clean Transportation identified shorter flights, which comprise a quarter of domestic U.S. air travel, as a potential opportunity to shift to high-speed train rides to benefit the environment. For short flights, electric high-speed rail could reduce pollution by 23%.

While the U.S. doesn't have a widespread high-speed rail network like other countries, there are some plans in the works. Sleek, modern trains zooming you from point A to point B will be here before you know it.

