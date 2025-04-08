Viral video reveals the surprising secret behind the world's fastest trains — here's what one observer noticed

The Instagram clip shows the powerful wind force generated by a bullet train passing through a tunnel.

An observant birdwatcher is to thank for bullet trains that don't produce astounding booms that resonate for hundreds of feet every time they pass through a tunnel. It's a fascinating story highlighted in a clip on the Instagram channel Explaining Science.

At issue is air pressure generated when the fast-moving trains, called Shinkansen in Japan, enter a tunnel at hundreds of miles per hour. The forced air can produce a sonic boom when exiting. It's a sound that can be heard up to 1,300 feet away if not mitigated. The noise was loud enough in Japan to warrant decibel rules.

Thankfully, in the 1990s, birdwatcher and engineer Eiji Nakatsu noticed that the kingfisher's long, pointed beak resulted in a tranquil dive into water at up to 25 mph to catch food. The innovative expert applied nature's solution to human tech, and that's why most bullet trains now have a beak, according to Medium, Smithsonian Magazine, and Reuters.

The Instagram clip shows the powerful wind force generated by a bullet train passing through a tunnel. An entire line of cars zooms by in a split second. It's juxtaposed with footage of a kingfisher gracefully diving into water without a splash.

"Next time you ride, thank the kingfisher!" Explaining Science posted alongside the footage.

Not only did the nature-inspired solution quell the big booms, but the trains became 10% faster while using 15% less electricity, per Medium.

It's a prime example of biomimicry, which is being applied in other sectors, too. Scientists in Germany are studying how certain bacteria build structures from limestone in hopes of creating bioconcrete. Germany's AeroSHARK is using shark-skin-inspired film on airplanes to reduce drag, improving efficiency.

Bullet trains got their start in 1960s Japan, coinciding with the '64 Tokyo Olympic Games. Since then, they have been blazing trails, mostly across Europe and China, according to CNN. Fortune added that aging rail infrastructure and inadequate funding have hampered American bullet advancements.

The fast public transportation option can help reduce heat-trapping air pollution as riders park their gas-guzzling cars in favor of amazing train rides. Curbing the exhaust is crucial to avoiding worst-case environmental scenarios linked to planet warming, including increased severe weather risks, per NASA.

Social media is full of awesome rail innovation experiences documented by riders, even on floating trains. Most of them are extremely fast.

Commenters on the Instagram post credited nature's contribution to the tech. But one person was reminded of something else, writing, "That's how fast my weekend goes by."

For a slower, healthier, and more planet-friendly travel plan, consider walking. Strolling instead of driving for a couple of miles each day can eliminate up to 600 pounds of exhaust annually and boost your well-being.

