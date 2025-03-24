Officials unveil historic $10 billion railway linking 3 countries: 'A new era in regional transportation'

A high-speed train connecting major cities in three countries is coming soon to Southeast Asia.

The Thailand-China high-speed train, which will be Thailand's first high-speed railway, is making great progress. The train will connect Bangkok, Thailand, to Vientiane, Laos, and Yunnan, China.

Despite delays, the $10 billion project has an estimated completion date of 2030. Once completed, the train will move at just over 155 miles per hour. It's not the fastest high-speed railway out there, but it'll drastically reduce travel time. A traveler in Bangkok could reach Vientiane in just over two hours, a train trip that would otherwise take around nine hours.

Not only will the railway make traveling quicker, but the three countries will also enjoy a boost to the economy. Goods can more easily be transported, and tourism is expected to rise, too. According to Railway Supply, "Travelers will experience faster, more convenient cross-border rail services. This seamless connection will mark a new era in regional transportation and trade."

Public transportation — like trains, buses, and subways — helps lower global transportation pollution. Trains are far more energy-efficient than gas-powered vehicles and carry "between 7% and 8% of freight and motorized passenger traffic, globally, yet they account for just 2% of energy use in the transportation sector," according to the High Speed Rail Alliance.

Currently, over 20 countries have high-speed railways, including Japan, France, China, and Germany. The U.S. has no high-speed railways yet, but several high-speed railway projects are underway.

Deng Haoji, the COO of Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit, believes the railway will be groundbreaking for transporting goods.

"We're having high expectations for the role of this rail link … It is set to open a direct logistical link between China and Thailand as well as other Southeast Asian countries — with higher operational efficiency and lower cost," Haoji said, according to Global Times.

