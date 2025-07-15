Shopper stunned after finding bizarre object in Shein package: 'I am completely disgusted'

A shopper's package came with an unpleasant surprise.

What happened?

A Reddit user was shocked to find a strange piece of trash in their Shein package and asked r/Shein for help with identifying it.

"I've been ordering from Shein for years without any issues," they wrote. "I've heard the horror stories and continued to order. … However, today I found this in my package. I am completely disgusted and don't know what it is. I've reached out to Shein customer service."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's a gray, speckled lump, and certainly not what you'd expect to find packaged with your clothes. Even commenters couldn't identify it.

One user said, "That's disgusting, [and I] would keep getting in contact with customer service."

Several Shein shoppers have reported similar findings — worms, scorpions, and even a vial of blood. It's a scary reminder of fast fashion's lack of quality control and hidden dangers.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Besides bugs and trash, fast fashion may come with another secret: lead.

Several studies have tested clothing from the biggest fast fashion brands and found concerning levels of lead.

No amount of lead is safe. Lead is a carcinogen, and long-term exposure can cause reproductive issues, developmental delays, and cardiovascular problems.

Fast fashion isn't just bad for your health — it's terrible for the environment.

100 billion garments are produced each year, and millions of tons of them end up in landfills. According to Earth.org, it's "the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of clothes ends up on landfill sites every second."

Fast fashion items, typically made of synthetic materials like polyester, can take hundreds or thousands of years to break down. Some clothing may never decompose at all.

What can I do?

Demand influences supply — never buy fast fashion. Instead, try shopping at thrift stores.

Shopping at thrift stores can save you thousands of dollars a year, and keeps items from meeting an early demise in the landfill. It's one of the easiest ways to lower your carbon footprint.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.