  • Business Business

Public high school sparks backlash after showcasing controversial class project: '[Their] prime target market is Gen Z'

The partnership started at the beginning of 2024 when a teenager asked Shein to present to her class.

by Leslie Sattler
A public high school in Miami has partnered with Shein, the online retailer known for churning out cheap, trendy clothing at breakneck speed.

Photo Credit: iStock

A public high school in Miami has partnered with Shein, the online retailer known for churning out cheap, trendy clothing at breakneck speed, the Miami New Times reported.

What's happening?

Students at Barbara Goleman Senior High are preparing to walk a runway this month, wearing garments they made as part of a class focused on the fashion industry.

Shein is backing the event by supplying garments and accessories to accompany what the teens designed. The top prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to the company's Los Angeles office, with other participants receiving Shein gift cards.

The partnership started at the beginning of 2024 when a teenager asked Shein to present to her class.

Some experts see these school partnerships as a marketing strategy.

"Shein's prime target market is Gen Z," Professor Sheng Lu from the University of Delaware said. "[It] may feel that having a partnership with a university may make them more appealing to their customers."

The company has pursued similar arrangements with colleges.

Indiana University ended its Shein partnership in 2022 after students pushed back over labor concerns, and when Shein offered $40,000 scholarships at the Fashion Institute of Design & Manufacturing in Los Angeles, students called it "hypocritical and shocking."

Why is Shein's high school partnership concerning?

Cheap, disposable clothing comes with serious environmental and human costs. The industry pollutes waterways with textile dyes and microplastics and pollutes the air through 

manufacturing and global shipping. Many brands rely on dangerous working conditions to keep prices low.

What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

Set strict regulations 🚫

Incentivize sustainable options 💰

Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

Nothing 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For shoppers, cheap clothing often means poor quality. Items fall apart after a few wears, forcing you to buy replacements often. What seems like a bargain ends up costing more in the long run.

What can I do about the environmental toll of fast fashion?

If you want to refresh your wardrobe without relying on fast fashion, shop at thrift stores or consignment shops in your area. Swapping clothes with friends is another free option.

When you buy new items, look for brands that prioritize fair labor practices and durable materials. Spending a bit more on well-made pieces means they'll last longer, saving you money over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x