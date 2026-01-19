Public high school sparks backlash after showcasing controversial class project: '[Their] prime target market is Gen Z'

The partnership started at the beginning of 2024 when a teenager asked Shein to present to her class.

A public high school in Miami has partnered with Shein, the online retailer known for churning out cheap, trendy clothing at breakneck speed, the Miami New Times reported.

What's happening?

Students at Barbara Goleman Senior High are preparing to walk a runway this month, wearing garments they made as part of a class focused on the fashion industry.

Shein is backing the event by supplying garments and accessories to accompany what the teens designed. The top prize is an all-expenses-paid trip to the company's Los Angeles office, with other participants receiving Shein gift cards.

The partnership started at the beginning of 2024 when a teenager asked Shein to present to her class.

Some experts see these school partnerships as a marketing strategy.

"Shein's prime target market is Gen Z," Professor Sheng Lu from the University of Delaware said. "[It] may feel that having a partnership with a university may make them more appealing to their customers."

The company has pursued similar arrangements with colleges.

Indiana University ended its Shein partnership in 2022 after students pushed back over labor concerns, and when Shein offered $40,000 scholarships at the Fashion Institute of Design & Manufacturing in Los Angeles, students called it "hypocritical and shocking."

Why is Shein's high school partnership concerning?

Cheap, disposable clothing comes with serious environmental and human costs. The industry pollutes waterways with textile dyes and microplastics and pollutes the air through

manufacturing and global shipping. Many brands rely on dangerous working conditions to keep prices low.

For shoppers, cheap clothing often means poor quality. Items fall apart after a few wears, forcing you to buy replacements often. What seems like a bargain ends up costing more in the long run.

What can I do about the environmental toll of fast fashion?

If you want to refresh your wardrobe without relying on fast fashion, shop at thrift stores or consignment shops in your area. Swapping clothes with friends is another free option.

When you buy new items, look for brands that prioritize fair labor practices and durable materials. Spending a bit more on well-made pieces means they'll last longer, saving you money over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.