Experts sound alarm over troubling reason behind uptick in controversial shopping trend: 'Impressing no one and thrown away'

Online fast fashion retailer Shein has broken the industry's equivalent of the sound barrier by turning digital trends into products within days.

Strangely, sales are booming even though customers recognize that there's a problem with the business model, according to The Conversation.

It's part of a troubling throwaway clothing culture that's causing loads of pollution.

What's happening?

Singapore-based Shein's even quicker turnaround time has been dubbed "ultra-fast fashion" by The Conversation and others. It thrives on cheaply made clothing that often ends up trashed — nearly as quickly as it's made.

But the online merchant benefits from the psychological merits of a perceived deal, which often overshadow known negatives, per the story.

Shein's first retail location in Paris spotlighted the business model's controversy. The Conversation reported that other retailers and environmental watchdogs in France were angered by the news.

But lines of shoppers formed outside ahead of the location's November opening, coinciding with the holiday season sales rush, when shoppers value a bargain.

Yale Climate Connections reported last year that Shein was the biggest polluter in the retail space. It uses artificial intelligence and other energy-sucking processes to crank out clothing for tens of millions of customers in 150 countries. And Fortune Business Insights said that fast fashion was worth more than $148 billion in 2024.

A commenter on The Conversation's story summed up protesters' points well: "Cheap clothes, impressing no one and thrown away."

What's the environmental impact?

It takes about 700 gallons of water to make a single cotton shirt. Clothing made of synthetic fibers can take hundreds of years to biodegrade, leaving harmful microplastics behind. And the manufacturing process requires loads of energy, often from pollution-producing sources.

Over 101 million tons of textile waste ends up in a landfill annually. That's like a garbage truck full of clothing every second, according to Earth.org.

The use of AI to hasten trend identification and sales adds another layer of energy use and pollution. Goldman Sachs reported that data center power demand is already expected to spike 165% by 2030, causing grid strain.

For its part, Shein's sustainability page is full of commitments like carbon dioxide cuts and packaging improvements. But its push to bring cheap clothing to market at ever faster rates — Yale reported 600,000 items at around $10 — suggests that consumers should view the pledges with skepticism.

What's being done to help?

The Conversation story's commenter suggested that schools begin teaching children about fast fashion's perils. That kind of education could build an early understanding of how the retail practice impacts our planet. Informed consumers can help shift focus to more sustainable practices.

Shoppers avoiding cheap clothes can save a couple hundred dollars a year by buying better-made garments. Thrifting is another money-saving option that often provides unique surprises.

And supporting eco-friendly brands encourages change. Good On You can get you started with its highlight of businesses that share your values.

