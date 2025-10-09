Fashion giant Shein hit with massive fine for shady practices on website: 'The company has ignored several obligations'

Fast-fashion giant Shein has been hit with a €150 million ($176 million) fine in France for breaking privacy laws.

What's happening?

According to Business of Fashion, regulators found that the website placed tracking cookies on users' accounts (tiny files that follow your online activity) even after they had opted out.

France's data protection authority said Shein ignored basic obligations to respect customer consent and failed to properly inform users.

"The size of this fine takes into account the fact the company has ignored several obligations," regulators explained.

Shein, which draws 12 million French visitors every month, said it "firmly contests" the ruling and plans to appeal.

This comes on the heels of a class-action lawsuit filed against the company in July in Indiana. A customer claimed Shein sent marketing texts to their phone despite being on the National Do Not Call Registry, an additional claim involving invasion of privacy.

Why is Shein's conduct concerning?

On the surface, this is about privacy, but Shein's controversies run much deeper. The brand has been accused of exploiting workers' rights, tax evasion, and even using harmful chemicals in its clothing.

Despite these issues, the company reported record profits in 2024: $38 billion in global sales, with a 32% jump in the U.K. alone.

Behind the cheap prices and viral trends lies a business model that relies on the overproduction of disposable clothes. The impacts of this, such as textile waste overflowing in landfills and synthetic fabrics shedding microplastics into waterways, are devastating.

Consumers also lose out because those $12 dresses and $20 jeans often fall apart after just a few washes.

What's being done about it?

Europe has started pushing back. France is considering legislation that could ban Shein from advertising, and regulators across the EU are cracking down on companies that abuse customer data.

For individuals, the solution lies in slowing down the cycle. Choosing fewer, higher-quality clothes, alongside buying secondhand, makes a real difference.

Holding companies accountable is just as important. In the past, other fast fashion companies, such as Forever 21, have gone bankrupt partly because consumers started moving to more sustainable, high-quality brands.

Fast fashion may be booming today, but pressure is mounting for a system that values people and the planet as much as profit.

