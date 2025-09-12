Concerning new study reveals harmful trend in fashion industry: 'Messed up the whole system'

Luxury fashion's slowdown and the explosion of fast fashion have collided to create a new crisis in style: the rapid rise of counterfeits and dupes. A new report highlights how shifting consumer habits are reshaping the fashion world, with serious consequences for shoppers, workers, and the environment.

The industry analysis by Puck News found that luxury labels are stagnating while fast-fashion retailers are taking off. Sales of high-end goods have fallen flat for the last two years, and Gen Z luxury spending dropped nearly 7% in 2024.

In contrast, fast-fashion giants such as Zara, H&M, Uniqlo, Shein, and Temu have irreversibly changed the fashion industry, offering trend-driven styles at extremely low prices. Social media has fostered a 'dupe' and counterfeit culture, with influencers flaunting copycat styles on all social channels.

The low upfront costs of fast fashion can be alluring, but this type of shopping has hidden costs. The fashion sector produces approximately 100 billion garments annually, and about 85-95% of these are quickly discarded, with millions of tons of clothing ending up in landfills.

Washing these cheap synthetics releases around 500,000 tons of microplastic fibers into the ocean each year, according to Earth.org. Fast fashion is also quick to use up Earth's resources, being the world's second-largest water consumer and emitting roughly 10% of global planet-warming carbon dioxide.

This industry also puts a heavy, unjust toll on its workforce. Fast fashion production often exploits low-paid labor in various countries. In one Chinese garment district, workers reported working 14-hour shifts and are often paid less than 30 cents for completing one garment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Independent audits and reports have repeatedly uncovered forced and child labor in global supply chains. This version of shopping persuades cash-strapped shoppers into buying flimsy, disposable clothing that ultimately ends up costing them more in the long run and leads to increased pollution and worker exploitation.

Unchecked fast fashion growth threatens workers and the planet alike, motivating shoppers to break up with fast fashion and calling for stronger regulations, higher-quality clothing, and a shift toward sustainable fashion.

Industry voices are speaking out about this toxic cycle. "The rise of dupe culture speaks to a generational shift in consumption of goods and media," said Jennifer Baker of marketing firm Grin, per The Guardian.

While social strategist Jay Tibbitts told Puck News, "With fast fashion, 'dupe' culture, and the rise of counterfeits, nobody wants to invest in distinction. You can get the look for $10—and that's messed up the whole system."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





