Fast fashion giant Shein hit with lawsuit over shady marketing tactics — here's what you need to know

Shein finds itself in hot water after being accused of sending marketing texts to people on the National Do Not Call Registry, per Fashion Dive.

What's happening?

Shein is once again the subject of a class-action lawsuit. The ultra-fast-fashion company is being sued by an individual who said they received marketing texts, despite never signing up for them and being on the DNC Registry.

The lawsuit was filed in mid-July in Indiana. Attorneys said the plaintiff suffered an invasion of privacy, intrusion of life, and a private nuisance, Fashion Dive reported.

The texts were sent in early June, about a month after the plaintiff registered their number with the registry. The attorneys allege that Shein should have known that the number was on it.

Why is Shein's latest class-action lawsuit important?

This isn't the first time the company has been tangled up in a shady situation. Its advertising has historically been disingenuous at best and intrusive at worst.

For example, the brand released a report that appears to have drastically overstated its commitment to sustainability, prompting an investigation by Italian authorities last September.

While Shein claimed to be committed to decreasing its pollution, it has done anything but. In fact, the brand's cheap clothing wears down rapidly, producing microplastics and further contributing to the global textile waste problem.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 92 million tons of textile waste are produced globally each year, taking up 11% of the world's plastic pollution. While Shein's cheap prices appeal to consumers, the substandard quality of their garments and those from other fast-fashion retailers is a huge contributor to this issue.

