Fashion giant Shein hits major milestone despite international backlash — here's what's happening

Despite being accused of exploiting workers' rights, tax evasion, adding chemicals to clothing, and being responsible for illegal shipping delays, as well as other ethical violations, Shein has achieved record profits in the U.K.

What's happening?

Shein raked in £2.05 billion ($2.77 billion) in sales in the U.K. in 2024, as Reuters reported. This is a 32.3% increase from 2023. Britain is Shein's third-largest market after the U.S. and Germany, with a total of $38 billion in global sales in 2024, according to the publication.

What is most alarming is that Shein's pre-tax profit in 2024 was £38.25 million ($52.1 million), up 56.6% from 2023.

While many companies would have listed publicly far before that level of success, Shein has faced backlash in the U.S. and the U.K. for its unethical practices and has been unable to do so yet. It is, however, working toward a public offering in Hong Kong.

Why is Shein's profit growth concerning?

Because of its fast fashion pricing, it has qualified for many customs duty exemptions, which allow it to avoid tariffs.

While the British policy is under review this year, and the States eliminated the "de minimis" exemption in 2025, Shein was previously able to avoid tariffs to the States for any package under $800 and to Britain for £135.

When accessories are as low as $1 and dresses are as low as $10, it's easy to assume that the majority of shipments did not accrue tariffs.

While accessible pricing might seem like a godsend to consumers, the price tag comes at a cost.

Shein's clothes, and others by fast fashion brands, are made to deteriorate. The number of times each garment can be worn has dropped drastically by 35% in 15 years, down to seven to 10 times before it's tossed, according to Earth.org.

That means you end up buying more outfits in total and spending more money in the long run, even though the individual items are cheaper.

The number of garments produced is unsustainable for our planet, with 100 billion made and over 100 million tons of textiles landfilled every year.

Fast fashion fabrics often contain plastic that eventually breaks apart to become microplastics, which end up in our soil and waterways through laundry drainage and after being discarded. Only 12% of textiles are recycled.

What can be done to avoid fast fashion?

With everyone's purse strings tightening due to inflation, it's understandable that fast fashion feels like the only option. But it's absolutely not.

Thrifting and secondhand shopping can get consumers access to everything from everyday items to luxury goods for truly affordable pricing — such as a Brahmin bag for $1.75.

For those wanting to reduce textile waste within their communities, consider clothing swaps with friends, religious institutions, and schools.

