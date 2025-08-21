Temu under fire after allegedly putting customers at risk: 'Consumers' safety online is not negotiable'

Where rock-bottom pricing is king, so too is rock-bottom regulation.

Temu, an e-commerce site that specializes in selling directly to the consumer, has come under fire after an investigation by the European Commission revealed "Temu to be in breach of the Digital Services Act," Supply Chain Digital reported.

According to the European Commission, the act's "main goal is to prevent illegal and harmful activities online. … It ensures user safety, protects fundamental rights, and creates a fair and open online platform environment."

What's happening?

Consumers have been put at risk by Temu's unregulated production policies and unsafe items. An assessment done last October by the company was revealed to be incorrect, leading to the information gleaned being questionable at best and false at worst.

Henna Virkkunen, executive vice president for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy at the European Commission, stated, per Supply Chain Digital: "In our preliminary view, Temu is far from assessing risks for its users at the standards required by the Digital Services Act. Consumers' safety online is not negotiable in the EU — our laws … are the foundation for a better protection online and a safer and fairer digital single market for all Europeans."

Why is this important?

Unregulated items sold to buyers as the cheapest option are common in today's e-commerce world. However, without proper screening, consumers can encounter very real issues with quality control, safety, and efficiency in their purchases.

Beyond the dangers of choosing low-quality goods because of low pricing, this overconsumption of goods leads to a buildup of waste in the environment as well.

One example of this is with fast fashion. The low quality of each piece of clothing greatly decreases its longevity, wearability, and sustainability. As the name suggests, fast-fashion pieces are discarded just like that — fast.

This buildup of textile waste contributes to water pollution from harmful synthetic dyes and air pollution from the production of materials like polyester.

What's being done about this?

Supply Chain Digital reported that, while Temu's supply chains are difficult to trace, new rules are targeting online retailers, and "regulators are demanding stronger risk assessments and mitigation strategies."

It's also possible to make individual changes that not only benefit the environment but also save consumers money and time in the long run. Instead of buying from sites like Temu, which pose threats to buyers because of their lack of regulation, consider secondhand stores or websites for what you need, and enjoy great deals on everything from furniture to collectibles to clothing.

Breaking up with fast fashion is a great way for consumers to find alternatives to supplement their closets. By choosing to look for deals not advertised with a false drop in pricing and a true drop in quality, and instead discovering unique, well-made pieces that will last, people are able to make an impact in their daily lives. These choices ripple outward to help the environment in the face of e-commerce moguls like Temu.

