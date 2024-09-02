SeaWorld under pressure after disturbing scene discovered at marsh reserve: 'They run in groups and probably pushed many eggs into the water'

"It seems like the adult terns and chicks got scared off the island."

Bird activists across the state of California are calling out SeaWorld after their firework show caused the death of numerous unborn and adult terns in Mission Bay, according to a report by Patch.com.

What's happening?

Dead baby and adult birds washed ashore Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve days after the Fourth of July fireworks presented by San Diego's SeaWorld and Discover Mission Bay.

Both parks host a Fourth of July fireworks show from Fiesta Island. However, the heart of the fireworks display is West Ski Island — the unofficial nesting ground for over 7,600 seabirds.

SeaWorld's Fourth of July show sets off well more than 500 pounds of explosives, disrupting baby and adult terns living in the area.

"It seems like the adult terns and chicks got scared off the island," Director of Conservation for the San Diego Audubon Society Andrew Meyer told Patch.com. "And when chicks get scared, not being good flyers, they run in groups and probably pushed many eggs into the water."

Why is the death of so many birds important?

The California Least Tern is an endangered species due to habitat loss and declining food sources. Massive firework displays like the Fourth of July show at San Diego SeaWorld and Discover Mission Bay pose a serious threat to the tern population by disturbing their natural habitat.

When one species' population suddenly starts to decline, it results in a domino effect that disrupts the entire local ecosystem. As a result, the fireworks harm the terns directly and also threaten the species that rely on terns for food.

What's being done about the threat to the tern population?

After discovering the dead birds, biologists informed the San Diego Audubon Society of the incident. Upon receiving the report, the San Diego Audubon Society immediately sent a letter to the California Coastal Commission, requesting the commission revoke SeaWorld San Diego's firework permit during the tern's breeding season.

"We're concerned with the high frequency of the excessive 150 fireworks shows during spring and summer coinciding with seabird breeding and the proximity of the shows to seabird breeding colonies," states the letter. The letter also included images of massive flocks of terns — 5,000 to 7,000 birds — flying around in a panic during and after the Fourth of July fireworks show.

The San Diego Audubon Society has called on the city of San Diego to protect the tern population and encouraged local residents to take action by signing their petition.

