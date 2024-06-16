Ecologists help restore seabird population on tiny island once plagued by rats: 'It's a wonderful success'

Seabirds are an important indicator of the health of marine ecosystems on which humans and other species depend.

Several seabird species are once again thriving on a small island near Madagascar, thanks to the eradication of invasive rodents.

Hakai Magazine reported on the comeback story of seabirds on Tromelin Island, which was once plagued by rodents that had likely made their way there via a French ship carrying people kidnapped by the slave trade. These rats preyed on the birds' eggs, eventually decimating their populations.

The island was likely home to eight seabird species before the arrival of these rats, but by 2005, only two species persisted — a few hundred pairs of masked and red-footed boobies. Luckily, the last rat on the island was killed that same year as part of an official eradication campaign.

Now, Tromelin Island is once again home to seven seabird species — by 2013, populations of both red-footed and masked boobies had more than doubled on the island. White terns, brown noddies, sooty terns, wedge-tailed shearwaters, and lesser noddies also quickly returned.

"In terms of conservation, it's a wonderful success," Matthieu Le Corre, an ecologist at the University of Reunion Island, told Hakai Magazine.

According to Island Conservation, these birds are also crucial in maintaining biological diversity in island environments—they bring marine nutrients to islands and contribute to habitats for other species.

However, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, 28% of seabird species are threatened globally and another 10% are near threatened. As for all bird species, the IUCN says 12% are at risk of extinction.

Thankfully, Tromelin Island is just one of several success stories for bird conservation. For instance, the ulūlu, a bird native to Hawaii, has been saved from near extinction thanks to years of efforts. The California condor came back from the brink after a rigorous conservation campaign.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, you can help protect seabirds by taking actions such as using less plastic, which can injure and kill birds, and choosing sustainable fisheries-certified seafood that is bird-safe.

