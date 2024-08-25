Scientists rejoice after once critically endangered bird hits major milestone: 'The … program diverted the extinction'

When scientists decided to move the breeding population of Florida's grasshopper sparrow into captivity, they were taking a gamble, the Guardian reported.

The species had been steadily dwindling as their habitat — grassy prairies — had been falling to development. But while scientists hoped that overseeing the breeding program would ensure its success, they were equally worried that they may be accelerating its demise.

Fortunately, the risk they took paid off, and earlier this summer, they released the 1,000th grasshopper sparrow back into the wild, the Guardian reported.

This release, the Guardian says, is "adding to an increasingly stable population that researchers believe has turned the tide towards the species' survival."

"The recovery and release program diverted the extinction of the Florida grasshopper sparrow," said Adrienne Fitzwilliam, a scientist with the state's Fish & Wildlife Commission, per the Guardian. "To see these birds making it in the wild, breeding with wild birds and other release birds, and their offspring going on to breed, has just been incredibly rewarding. It is a really good feeling."

When a bird is released, the team patiently monitors them to ensure they are surviving, gathering food, and building nests. So far, it's been a great success. One release site formerly hosted 11 breeding pairs; now, there are 40, and researchers expect that number to grow before the breeding season is done. And while this doesn't mean that the species is officially saved, they're headed in the right direction, bringing hope to an issue that can often feel hopeless.

"These numbers mean released birds successfully survive, breed and raise young in the wild, which is a huge success," the Guardian quoted Fitzwilliam. "It has diverted extinction and allows partners to research possible landscape-level solutions."

It's not the only piece of good conservation news in Florida. A report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University found that the state could have the opportunity to preserve a great deal of land and biodiversity if they manage their policies effectively — starting with successes like the grasshopper sparrow.

Andrew Walker, FWF president and chief executive, said: "These little birds represent a big beacon of hope that our commitment, partnership and holistic approach can save vulnerable wildlife from the brink of extinction," per the Guardian.

