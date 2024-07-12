New study warns seabird populations face catastrophic decline due to unexpected factor: 'More than 20,000 animals were lost in the blink of an eye'

To best protect the wildlife, they have called for "careful monitoring" of the seabird populations.

As the changing climate affects our lives with dramatic weather events and rising temperatures, fragile wildlife is also being impacted in a catastrophic way, a new study has found.

Specifically, multiple populations of seabirds are facing grave long-term risks as the overheating of our atmosphere is causing more frequent tropical storms.

What's happening?

In the paper, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment in June, researchers found that tropical storms caused by rising temperatures are endangering seabirds such as the brown booby, lesser frigatebird, and masked booby.

The scientists looked at the impacts of Cyclone Isla, which was a Category 5 tropical cyclone and devastated Bedout Island in Western Australia in April 2023, according to the Guardian. Following the storm, the researchers found that seabird populations in the region collapsed by 80-90% with at least 20,000 birds being killed on the island.

As humans have adapted to rapid weather changes and storms, the scientists revealed that seabirds are not often able to make quick changes to centuries-old breeding patterns. As a result, their populations don't appear to have enough time to recover from losses between severe storms.

"More than 20,000 animals were lost in the blink of an eye," Jennifer Lavers, the study's lead author, told the Guardian. "Surveys of the island over three months make it clear recovery will be slow and likely interrupted by another cyclone event."

Why are declining seabird populations important?

In their study, the researchers emphasize how important it is for these seabirds to exist on such islands and reefs. They have found evidence that the birds support surrounding ecosystems by bringing nutrients from the sea onto land.

Losing these flocks altogether could result in "significant changes in island habitats and species complexes," the researchers warned.

As these severe storms lower seabird populations, their frequency is making it difficult for the animals to recover. This is worrisome for the seabirds' ability to maintain populations that can continue to bolster their environments.

What's being done to protect these birds?

Scientists have warned that the seabirds will continue to be subjected to rapid weather changes in the years ahead.

To best protect the wildlife, they have called for "careful monitoring" of the seabird populations to better understand how they adapt and recover from devastating storms.

Individuals can do their part in protecting the seabirds by taking action toward lowering their contribution to the warming climate. Reducing food and clothing waste or opting for electric vehicles are just some ways to decrease your personal pollution levels.

