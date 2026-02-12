Shopper calls out thrift store after spotting absurd item for sale: 'Are we joking?'

"It's things like this that discourage me from even thrifting anymore."

Shoppers can find amazing stuff at thrift stores, from incredibly inexpensive appliances to stunning designer jewelry. Sometimes, though, a person comes across an item where the savings don't quite add up.

One Redditor shared their thrift store discovery of an item priced far higher than it should have been on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster shared a photo of a standalone mirror and wrote, "My local Salvation Army selling a $75 Amazon mirror for $50…are we joking? They got it for free."

Fellow Redditors were disappointed but not surprised to find that the Salvation Army was marking items up so much.

"It's things like this that discourage me from even thrifting anymore," one Reddit user commented.

An eagle-eyed person pointed out that the mirror wasn't even assembled correctly, making the price seem even more ridiculous: "It's been assembled wrong. The brace at the bottom is upside down."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Occurrences like this one are indeed discouraging, but the good news is that they tend to be outliers. While corporate greed has been bleeding into the thrifting industry, particularly when it comes to the Salvation Army and Goodwill, thrift stores still offer numerous benefits to shoppers.

The most obvious benefit, of course, is the money consumers can save by shopping secondhand. Not only does thrifting save people money on everyday items, like shoes and dishware, but it can also reduce spending on luxury and vintage items.

One thrifter came across a $5.99 COOGI sweater from the 1990s that was selling for hundreds on eBay. Another shopper discovered a $20 light fixture retailing for thousands of dollars. The stories of finds like these are endless, even though they are more uncommon.

Secondhand shopping offers further benefits, too, such as the ability to really get creative with one's personal style or home decor. Lower-priced items allow consumers to experiment with different possibilities to find the perfect fit.

Thrifting might even give one the opportunity to make a profit, as people have discovered money and valuables hidden in pockets and inside other items. Plus, purchasing something like a piece of furniture for pennies on the dollar and cleaning it up to resell could lead to a sizable profit.

It just goes to show that people who love thrifting shouldn't let outliers like the pricing on this mirror stop them from landing a fantastic deal.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.