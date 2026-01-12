Shopper stunned by discovery inside 'random bag' at thrift store: 'Nice piece'

"Buy the ones that speak to you."

One thrifter found what could be a valuable Louis Vuitton item in a random bag at a secondhand store.

The thrifter posted two photos to Reddit of a large gold chain with "Louis Vuitton" engraved on some of the gold loops. The title of the post read, "Just found in a random bag of jewelry."

In the caption, the poster explained, "Not sure if it's real or fake but needs a good cleanup anyways. Nice piece, knockoff or not."

It's not clear exactly what the gold chain is, but some commenters guessed it was a removable purse chain strap that once belonged to a Louis Vuitton bag.

People also weren't sure if it was authentic or a knockoff item. Either way, the OP seemed happy to find the unique item. They'll have to take it to a Louis Vuitton store for verification, but this is just one example of the amazing items you can find at thrift stores.

Whether it's a platinum Cartier lapel pin or '90s vintage Vivienne Westwood top, a secondhand store can be the best place to find high-end, stylish pieces at ridiculously low prices. People discover designer clothes, antique furniture, one-of-a-kind treasures, and more distinct items at the thrift stores every day. You can also shop for basic necessities, like diapers or towels, at wonderfully affordable prices.

When you shop at thrift stores, you get to save money and take home exciting finds for less. However, you're also helping create a cooler, cleaner future. If these items were thrown away, they'd end up in a landfill, contributing to pollution. The items can release harmful gases into the atmosphere, leach chemicals and dyes into soil and water, and break down into dangerous microplastics.

By buying secondhand products, you're saving money, preventing landfill waste, and reducing pollution. Plus, a lovely item gets a second life in your home.

Some people got a little sentimental about thrifting in the comments.

One person wrote, "Thrift stores, junk store and second hand store all feel like interactive museums to me. I love being able to lift and interact with a variety of items."

And someone else replied, "Buy the ones that speak to you. Make their story continue!"

Thrift store items are fun and affordable, but they also carry a legacy that makes them more special than anything you could buy at Walmart.

