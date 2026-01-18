Shopper stunned after finding iconic item for cheap in thrift store: 'You're blessed'

One lucky thrifter discovered an iconic, coveted sweater from the '90s for a fraction of what the garment is worth.

The shopper shared their find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls community on Reddit. They posted an image of a colorful COOGI sweater that they said was from the mid-to-late 1990s.

Vintage COOGI sweaters are often resold for hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay. This thrifter said in a comment that they bought the piece for $5.99.

"Been thrifting as a hobby for like 5 years," the original poster said. "Slowed down for a while only to stop by a local shop yesterday and found this hiding in the womens sweater section. … This is my first grail ever and i was just excited and wanted to share my cool find with everyone!"

Thrifting is a great way to save money on clothes and other household goods.

Many shoppers, like the Reddit user, find rare and valuable items at cheap prices. For example, another thrifter found a vintage Ralph Lauren sweater for $18. That's a bargain compared to the $200+ price tags online resellers offered for the same garment.

Some people even find extra forgotten goodies in the pockets of their secondhand purchases. While they're not guaranteed, they certainly add to the thrill of thrifting.

Secondhand shopping also saves perfectly usable items from landing in the trash.

One recent study found that about $150 billion of textile waste currently sits in landfills. This exacerbates the issue of overcrowded dumps, which are a major source of heat-trapping methane pollution. Thrifting also encourages people to move away from the fast fashion industry, which is responsible for creating tons of waste.

Reddit users were envious of the poster's find.

"You're blessed!!!!" one person wrote.

"That's such a good deal!! I saw one in an oppy in Newtown years ago and they wanted more than 100 bucks! I still kind of regret not buying it, even though the price was soo dumb," another wrote.

