Iced tea brand unveils radical product swap that could set a new standard: 'Using methods and materials that are kind to your body'

Saint James Iced Tea has launched a new packaging material for its popular iced tea drink that reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainability. In honor of Earth Day, Saint James released its new recyclable aluminum bottles on its website and Amazon on April 22, hitting the shelves by the end of the month, according to Packaging Strategies.

As a high-quality, healthier iced tea alternative to popular sugar-loaded market options, Saint James believes in delivering tea products "that actually taste like tea," per the brand's website. The brand uses organic teas sourced from India — the world's second-largest tea producer behind China — to create its packaged tea products, "using methods and materials that are kind to your body and good to the planet," according to the brand's website.

In line with its environmental values, the 100% recyclable aluminum bottles supplement the brand's existing recyclable Tetra Pak packaging, allowing the brand to continue delivering its quality products in the least environmentally damaging way.

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, so the material can be reused repeatedly. This recyclable material helps conserve energy and natural resources needed to package new products. In addition, aluminum packaging reduces dependence on global plastic, which is made from dirty energy sources that contribute to planet-warming gases in the atmosphere.

Per Saint James' website, this sustainable packaging material also offers portability, durability, and temperature advantages.

Aluminum bottles are lightweight and durable compared to glass bottles, and they stay colder for longer. Plastic packaging can leak microplastics into your beverage, especially when exposed to sunlight, but aluminum bottles will keep your drink safely unaltered and cold, just as it should be.

Saint James' packaging swap could inspire more brands to follow suit, shifting away from plastic packaging and toward more sustainable options. This plastic-free trend is not only good for the planet, but it also protects human and wildlife health by keeping plastic out of the water, food, and air.

To reduce your household consumption of plastic packaging, try shopping at stores that offer household staples in bulk that you can take home in reusable containers. Switch to solid bar soaps instead of soaps in single-use plastic containers, which become useless once the product is done. Use a reusable water bottle, paired with a thorough water filter, to replace plastic water bottles.

Each plastic swap you make is better for both you and the planet.

