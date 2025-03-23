New study links everyday food ingredient to disturbing health changes: 'Urgent need for further research'

These particles can easily make their way into our food and build up in our bodies.

Researchers in India found that microplastics in food are leading to adverse effects on gut health, according to a new study in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

What's happening?

Microplastics are pieces of plastic less than one-fifth of an inch in size. They are often created when bigger pieces of plastic break down, but standalone products such as beads and glitter are also considered microplastics.

Because of their size, microplastics can easily make their way into our food and build up in our bodies. They are resistant to digestion, which can lead to gastrointestinal problems, according to the study.

Researchers found that microplastics can lead to gut dysbiosis, or an imbalance of "good" and "bad" bacteria in the microbiome. They can also contribute to "leaky gut," a condition in which the gut lining is compromised and toxins, pathogens, and undigested food can move from the gut to the bloodstream.

Why are microplastics important?

Microplastic buildup can lead to disruptions in the gut microbiome, which has been linked to various health issues, including gastrointestinal disorders, systemic inflammation, and chronic diseases, according to the study.

Microplastics have also been found to have various other health effects on the body, including on our reproductive, digestive, and respiratory systems.

"The pervasive presence of [microplastics] in the environment and their ability to infiltrate the human body underscore the urgent need for further research to fully understand their health implications," researchers wrote.

What's being done about microplastics?

While more research is needed to understand the full effects of microplastics on the body, there are steps you can take to improve gut health and counter microplastics.

Anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant widely found in nuts, fruits, flowers, and vegetables, can potentially help combat the effects of microplastics. Switching from plastic water bottles to filtered water consumption can also reduce the amount of microplastics you consume annually.

Meanwhile, researchers in Finland found that spending time in nature can possibly improve the gut microbiome.

Scientists also continue to look for solutions to clean up microplastics in our waterways.

