Politician faces backlash after lavish birthday bash: 'We don't live in the same world as these people'

With political power often come connections in high places. Many of the mega-rich keep politicians in their back pockets.

While some politicians, like London Mayor Sadiq Khan, are not in the ultra-wealthy category, they still benefit from others' finances.

Khan, in fact, celebrated his birthday in the lap of luxury on a yacht owned by his billionaire friend. One person shared the news on Reddit.

"Sadiq Khan holds birthday bash on £268M super yacht owned by billionaire," the caption says.

According to The Standard, Mayor Khan held his party on sports businessman Shahid Khan's 400-foot superyacht.

Meanwhile, Mayor Khan has expanded London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). The Ulez covers London's central congestion zone, most inner boroughs, and the north and south circular roads, according to the Guardian.

The Ulez was introduced in 2019 and covered only the central congestion zone. When Mayor Khan returned to office, he expanded it. He plans to expand it across all of Greater London.

Within the Ulez, drivers of older, more polluting vehicles pay a daily surcharge. This initiative, introduced to combat air pollution from harmful gases, is meant to protect people's health and the planet.

The Ulez, though, is controversial, as it targets consumers disproportionately.

While consumers in gas-operated cars made before 2005 or diesel cars registered before 2015 pay to drive their vehicles, Mayor Khan partied with the rich on a super-polluter. He paid no price.

Older cars do emit more polluting gases than newer models, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, and it can be inferred that drivers of older vehicles do so for financial reasons.

Superyachts, though, emit significantly higher concentrations of polluting gases than a mere automobile. The playthings of the European wealthy, Oxfam International informed, emit more pollution in a week than the planet's poorest 1% do in a lifetime.

In this context, people are baffled by Mayor Khan's lavish birthday party on a superyacht.

One commenter pointed out the irony of the celebration: "Super Yacht and ULEZ. Right got it."

Another said, "We don't live in the same world as these people, no matter how much they claim to be just like us."

