  • Business Business

Politician faces backlash after lavish birthday bash: 'We don't live in the same world as these people'

"Right, got it."

by Claire Huber
London Mayor Sadiq Khan faced backlash after holding his lavish birthday party on a superyacht while expanding London's ultra-low emission zone.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

With political power often come connections in high places. Many of the mega-rich keep politicians in their back pockets. 

While some politicians, like London Mayor Sadiq Khan, are not in the ultra-wealthy category, they still benefit from others' finances.

Khan, in fact, celebrated his birthday in the lap of luxury on a yacht owned by his billionaire friend. One person shared the news on Reddit. 

"Sadiq Khan holds birthday bash on £268M super yacht owned by billionaire," the caption says.

According to The Standard, Mayor Khan held his party on sports businessman Shahid Khan's 400-foot superyacht. 

Meanwhile, Mayor Khan has expanded London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez). The Ulez covers London's central congestion zone, most inner boroughs, and the north and south circular roads, according to the Guardian. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters

Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes.

Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough.

The Ulez was introduced in 2019 and covered only the central congestion zone. When Mayor Khan returned to office, he expanded it. He plans to expand it across all of Greater London. 

Within the Ulez, drivers of older, more polluting vehicles pay a daily surcharge. This initiative, introduced to combat air pollution from harmful gases, is meant to protect people's health and the planet.

The Ulez, though, is controversial, as it targets consumers disproportionately.

While consumers in gas-operated cars made before 2005 or diesel cars registered before 2015 pay to drive their vehicles, Mayor Khan partied with the rich on a super-polluter. He paid no price.

Should the ultra-wealthy pay a tax to help offset their environmental impact?

Absolutely 💯

Depends how they're taxed 💰

Only corporations should pay those 🏭

No way 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Older cars do emit more polluting gases than newer models, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, and it can be inferred that drivers of older vehicles do so for financial reasons. 

Superyachts, though, emit significantly higher concentrations of polluting gases than a mere automobile. The playthings of the European wealthy, Oxfam International informed, emit more pollution in a week than the planet's poorest 1% do in a lifetime. 

In this context, people are baffled by Mayor Khan's lavish birthday party on a superyacht. 

One commenter pointed out the irony of the celebration: "Super Yacht and ULEZ. Right got it."

Another said, "We don't live in the same world as these people, no matter how much they claim to be just like us."

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x