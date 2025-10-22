City sparks debate after law requiring all residents to adhere to new policy proves successful: 'We've managed to do it'

While London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) got a lot of pushback when it was enacted in 2019, it's proven to be worth it, according to the BBC. Data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) showed that "London met the air quality standards rules in 2024," per the BBC.

In 2010, the UK set regulations for the maximum nitrogen dioxide levels, but this is the first time London has met those legal levels.

The Ulez scheme worked by charging the most polluting vehicles £12.50 (about $17) daily.

In August 2023, the zone was extended to the entirety of Greater London, creating "the world's biggest pollution charging zone," according to the BBC.

While the 2010 regulations were put in place to lower toxic gases, it was a daunting task. According to "experts at Kings College London … without further action, it would take 193 years for London to meet government-set limits," the BBC reported in 2019.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan told the BBC: "I remember being told that it would take 193 years to reach legal limits. I decided that this was unacceptable and thanks to the bold policies we put in place, we've managed to do it in just nine years."

This scheme was vital because, according to the BBC, nitrogen dioxide is a hazard to communities. It worsens asthma and hinders lung development.

The Ulez scheme has also had a major impact on vehicles on the road. A City Hall report from 2025 showed "nearly 100,000 fewer non-Ulez-compliant vehicles detected in London on an average day in September 2024 compared with June 2023," per the BBC.

Across the pond, a study in the San Francisco Bay Area has shown how more electric vehicles on the road can lower polluting gases. A UC Berkeley professor placed 57 sensors in the area to track toxic gases between 2018 and 2022 and found that those gases were reduced by 1.8% each year. The study shows how fewer Ulez-compliant vehicles helped the city reach its goal.

Imperial College Air Quality Measurement Associate Professor Dr. Gary Fuller also called the scheme a "game changer."

He added, "could not recall a policy that matches its impact."

In September, London also hit another milestone of more than 2,000 zero-emission buses on the road. This shift has been happening since 2016, and it makes a difference. It shows that switching to an EV can really impact air quality.

