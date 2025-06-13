Shopper incensed over baffling sighting at local thrift store: 'Still wouldn't justify'

One thrift shopper became dejected after seeing the price tag for a vintage doll at their local secondhand shop. Sharing to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, a forum for exposing secondhand and thrift shops for price gouging, the original poster posted a picture of the doll with the incredulous price tag.

"Asked if I could see this Rushton doll for s**** and giggles. Now I'm depressed," the OP wrote. The attached picture shows a vintage, rubber-faced Rushton doll with a $399.99 Savers price tag. "Even if you had a senior discount on half off day with a reward at checkout, it still wouldn't justify this price," the OP continued.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Savers price for the doll is an almost 60% markup from a similar Rushton doll for sale on eBay, listed for $170.

This doll represents a darker side of the thrifting industry.

Thrifting allows consumers to buy household necessities and other items for a much-discounted price. Shoppers have found awesome dining tables, coffee tables, and name-brand kitchen supplies at local thrift shops, saving money on these valuable items while keeping them out of landfills.

However, when corporate greed bleeds into the thrifting industry, with once-affordable secondhand shops marking up the prices on used goods, consumers are left with negative thrifting experiences, feeling like they could have been taken for a fool.

However, shopping secondhand is still usually a great way to save money on the things you need while reducing consumer demand for new products.

The Reddit community recommends remaining cautious of chain thrift stores that may prioritize profits over impact and instead using your purchasing power to support smaller, locally owned thrift stores that prioritize community good over business.

"$400?! What in the actual f*** lol," one mind-boggled commenter wrote. To which, the OP replied: "No kidding, for a split second running off with it seemed appropriate."

"Who is coming in to a Savers to pay $400 for a toy that sells for half that?" another commenter posed.

"For $400 that doll should be made out of free-range alpaca wool tended to by silent monks, fed only the finest most rare of grasses or whatever it is that alpacas eat, and sewn by the angels themselves," a third user wrote.

