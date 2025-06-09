Manufacturer hit with lawsuit for allegedly lying about 'microwave safe' products: 'Duped consumers nationwide'

Two California women are suing Newell Brands, the maker of Rubbermaid, saying the company failed to disclose that its products may release microplastics into food.

What's happening?

The class-action lawsuit alleges that the company has misrepresented some of its containers as "microwave safe," "microwave reheatable," and "freezer safe," even though they pose a danger of leaching microplastics into food when microwaved or frozen.

"Defendant has duped consumers nationwide out of millions of dollars, placing their health and welfare in jeopardy," the complaint says, according to USA Today.

"Sadly, this also includes millions of families specifically targeted for purportedly safe on-the-go school and work meals, and vulnerable children for whom ingesting microplastics is especially dangerous."

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are small plastic particles that break off from larger plastics. They have become a growing concern for public health, as they have infiltrated our food, water, soil, and air.

For instance, one study found microplastics in 90% of all protein sources tested, including chicken, tofu, and beef.

As a result of our constant exposure to microplastics — whether through ingestion or breathing them in — they've been found all throughout the human body, including in our lungs, male testes, brains, and breast milk.

We're not yet sure of all of the impacts of microplastic exposure, but they've been tied to a number of health issues, including cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

While it's difficult to remove microplastics from the environment, it's not impossible. For instance, one group of researchers has figured out a way to filter microplastics out of water using egg whites.

You can help reduce your exposure and prevent new microplastics from entering the environment by reducing your plastic usage: try a reusable shopping bag, bring your own to-go containers to restaurants, or buy shampoo bars instead of bottled versions.

Some companies are also taking steps to reduce their plastic use. For instance, McDonald's U.K. banned all plastic cutlery, and major beer brands like Coors Light are getting rid of plastic packaging rings.

